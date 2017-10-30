Wardrobes or dressing rooms are a necessity to maintain order within the house. Most people lack space to create a proper walk-in closet which is why they often depend on traditional cupboards. In case you are in a similar situation then you can opt for a sliding door between your bedroom and dresser to separate the space and make it look modern. These doors not only take less space but are also available in various materials and colours. It gives you a wide range of selection so that you can choose the one which best suits your decor. In this ideabook we are going to show you 15 sliding doors between bedrooms and dressers that will transform your space instantly.
One of the lightest materials available for creating a sliding door is fiber panel. It looks like plastic but is strong enough to handle regular use.
In case you want wood finish but are not looking to spend a lot than MDF is material to consider.
Tinted glass can add a sophisticated touch to your room. Also it gives a semi-concealed look to your dresser.
If you are not keen in concealed looks then you can opt for see through glass as well. By using this material you will be able to see what is kept inside the cupboard without opening the door.
By placing mirrors on your wooden sliding doors you will be able to get the room to look more spacious.
One can also combine multiple elements in the same space to create a unique look. Hear the designer has included mirrors, glass and wood painted in bright red to customise the dresser.
If durability is not a big issue then ply board can also be used for creating your sliding doors.
Another way to get natural wood like finish on your sliding door is by lining them up with lamination sheets.
This wardrobe which acts like a partition has been lined with white sliding door to complement the look of the interior. It creates a sophisticated contrast to the wooden floor.
For an industrial touch within your space you can opt for mesh and glass combination. The metal used to create the door frame gives it structural support.
One can also paint a regular wooden door in black to make them look elegant. The designer of this space has polished the door as well to give the surface a shiny finish.
In case you're looking for a sliding door for your kids bedroom then lining them up with prints is an excellent choice.
Metal screens can also be used as sliding doors to create an industrial flair within your room.
Using white coloured wood as sliding door will make your room look bright and airy. Also, it complements any type of decor.