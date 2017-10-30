Wardrobes or dressing rooms are a necessity to maintain order within the house. Most people lack space to create a proper walk-in closet which is why they often depend on traditional cupboards. In case you are in a similar situation then you can opt for a sliding door between your bedroom and dresser to separate the space and make it look modern. These doors not only take less space but are also available in various materials and colours. It gives you a wide range of selection so that you can choose the one which best suits your decor. In this ideabook we are going to show you 15 sliding doors between bedrooms and dressers that will transform your space instantly.