15 sliding doors between bedrooms and dressers

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Wardrobes or dressing rooms are a necessity to maintain order within the house. Most people lack space to create a proper walk-in closet which is why they often depend on traditional cupboards. In case you are in a similar situation then you can opt for a sliding door between your bedroom and dresser to separate the space and make it look modern. These doors not only take less space but are also available in various materials and colours. It gives you a wide range of selection so that you can choose the one which best suits your decor. In this ideabook we are going to show you 15 sliding doors between bedrooms and dressers that will transform your space instantly.

1. Fiber panel

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the lightest materials available for creating a sliding door is fiber panel. It looks like plastic but is strong enough to handle regular use.

2. MDF wood

EES - 2011 - Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

In case you want wood finish but are not looking to spend a lot than MDF is material to consider.

3. Tinted glass

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tinted glass can add a sophisticated touch to your room. Also it gives a semi-concealed look to your dresser.

4. See-through glass

homify Minimalist dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are not keen in concealed looks then you can opt for see through glass as well. By using this material you will be able to see what is kept inside the cupboard without opening the door.

5. Wood and mirror

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

By placing mirrors on your wooden sliding doors you will be able to get the room to look more spacious.

6. Various elements

NEMI VILLA, INNERSPACE INNERSPACE Modern dressing room
INNERSPACE

NEMI VILLA

INNERSPACE
INNERSPACE
INNERSPACE

One can also combine multiple elements in the same space to create a unique look. Hear the designer has included mirrors, glass and wood painted in bright red to customise the dresser.


7. Play-board door

Projeto de interiores de um apartamento moderno, Casa de Três Casa de Três Modern dressing room
Casa de Três

Casa de Três
Casa de Três
Casa de Três

If durability is not a big issue then ply board can also be used for creating your sliding doors.

8. Laminated door

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Classic style dressing room Brown
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Another way to get natural wood like finish on your sliding door is by lining them up with lamination sheets.

9. White partition

CASA ÉQUER, Molins Design Molins Design Mediterranean style dressing room Wood White
Molins Design

Molins Design
Molins Design
Molins Design

This wardrobe which acts like a partition has been lined with white sliding door to complement the look of the interior. It creates a sophisticated contrast to the wooden floor.

10. Mesh and glass

聚場 Stage, 璧川設計有限公司 璧川設計有限公司 Industrial style dressing room
璧川設計有限公司

璧川設計有限公司
璧川設計有限公司
璧川設計有限公司

For an industrial touch within your space you can opt for mesh and glass combination. The metal used to create the door frame gives it structural support.

11. Painted black

更衣室 存果空間設計有限公司 Modern dressing room
存果空間設計有限公司

更衣室

存果空間設計有限公司
存果空間設計有限公司
存果空間設計有限公司

One can also paint a regular wooden door in black to make them look elegant. The designer of this space has polished the door as well to give the surface a shiny finish.

12. Floral print

Восточные Сказки, Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio Modern dressing room
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio

Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio

In case you're looking for a sliding door for your kids bedroom then lining them up with prints is an excellent choice.

13. Metal screen

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern dressing room Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

Metal screens can also be used as sliding doors to create an industrial flair within your room.

14. White wood

내추럴한 분위기의 34py 아파트 인테리어 , 홍예디자인 홍예디자인 Scandinavian style dressing room
홍예디자인

홍예디자인
홍예디자인
홍예디자인

Using white coloured wood as sliding door will make your room look bright and airy. Also, it complements any type of decor.

15. Rustic and modern

Closet homify Modern dressing room Plywood Wood effect
homify

Closet

homify
homify
homify

For creating a rustic yet modern charm within your room you can opt for natural wood along with mirror panels.

