5 features for kitchens that you will fall in love with

Let's face it, we Indians are social people. We like to invite friends home for a meal, and we offer a cup of coffee or tea to everyone who visits our home. These are customs that should be passed on from one generation to the next. And, to do so, everything starts with the kitchen, the favourite room of our homes and a magical place where the best things happen.

These kitchens, which are all designed by experts, have qualities that make them perfect.