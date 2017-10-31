5 features for kitchens that you will fall in love with

Let's face it, we Indians are social people. We like to invite friends home for a meal, and we offer a cup of coffee or tea to everyone who visits our home. These are customs that should be passed on from one generation to the next. And, to do so, everything starts with the kitchen, the favourite room of our homes and a magical place where the best things happen.
These kitchens, which are all designed by experts, have qualities that make them perfect.
This compact L-shaped kitchen has a couple of low cabinets as well as one mounted on the wall. In a small kitchen, every inch must be carefully planned to get the most from the limited space. Corner cabinets are often impractical as they take up a lot of space and are not easy to use. However, with special fittings, they can be made more accessible and efficient to optimize the space.
When a kitchen is integrated with the social area, it is wide open and can be seen by our guests. A central island, which visually separates the kitchen from the living room is ideal in such cases. The island can be used not only as a preparation area, but also as a bar to eat – ideal for a quick breakfast or snack. In this example, the entire space has been visually integrated to make the most of it, but care has been taken to ensure a minimum independence between the different areas.
This design shows us how a small kitchen can be perfect, with interesting details in each corner and with every nook and cranny taken advantage of to the maximum. Specialists know not only how to design kitchens but also how to turn them into unique environments. The tiles in the backsplash area of this kitchen give it a totally different and original touch. It combines very well with the wood cabinets and the countertops, harmonising with the rest of the design.
In this kitchen, light is the protagonist. It has been designed to maximize natural light. The central white island merges with the lacquered cabinets in the background. The cabinet doors are designed with a smooth front so that it looks like one large flat surface that reflects the light coming in from the big glass windows. Overall, the kitchen is unmistakably modern.
In kitchens, the choice of material is important. It must be strong enough to withstand heat, water, possible scratches from sharp objects and any other eventuality. In the market, there are plenty of materials suitable for kitchens. However, it’s advisable to consult an expert to understand which ones will best suit your design.