15 stone slab wall designs for interior and exterior décor

The Writers Hive
Liferoom
Use of stones for interior as well as exterior décor has become quite common and popular in recent times. Stones are considered to be resistant and noble materials and are available in many variants. The best thing about this material is that it is available readily in the market at various places and in many forms. You can choose the one that matches with your requirements in the best manner.

In this article, we will see how stone slabs are used for wall décor. Generally thin and flat slabs are used for this purpose as thick slabs will not be able to bring the effects that you are looking for. Mentioned below are 15 ways in which these stone slabs can be used on walls. While some of the slabs are natural, some of them are painted in different hues to make a great impact.

1. The terrace wall

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

If you have a cosy and modern terrace, try experimenting with the wall of the space. The wall can be full of designs and textures and a part of the wall can be covered by stone slab in the colour that is in sync with the surroundings and the ambience. Special mention needs to be made of the granite ledge which is used for the planters.

2. Designing a whole wall

Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.

Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.

If you have a covered outdoor space, you can well use it as a second living room in the house. There is a lovely colour combination of the various elements in the room. The furniture and the carpet are colour coordinated and that is again in sync with the colour of the stone used on the wall, which gives the room its own character.

3. An absolutely rustic house

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

Check out this house and you will understand how stones can transform a whole space. The rustic style house will be unique from the décor aspect.

4. White graffiti

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

This is an extremely modern bathroom setup with interior patio. The stone wall has been painted in a completely white shade. Using the white shade with proper illumination makes the space look cleaner and spacious.

5. In the kitchen forming the base of the bar

Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores

Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores

Check out this spectacular looking kitchen when the base of the bar has a stone slab for that unique décor idea. The slab stone is in sand colour. The accompanying chairs are made of cane and almost of the same shade as the slab. The place has the perfect amalgamation of elegance and rusticity. The wicker and the original hanging lamps add to the effects of the place superbly.

6. Textured pattern

ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura

ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura

This is a lovely internal garden in the house in which the whole stone wall comes in awesome pattern and texture. The natural stone colour adds to the splendour of the space. The total garden settings with proper colour synchronization make the place look really cosy and comfortable.


7. Sophistication in the living room with the stone wall

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

This living room is not only elegant but has a definite retro feel to it. Fine slate is used on the walls of the room. Do not try and implement any kinds of pronounced textures on the wall or in the room as that will hamper the total appearance.

8. Purely rustic

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This total setting looks plain, rustic and raw. The use of the stone counter can be easily taken as the bar counter. This is in complete contrast with the other elements of the room including the furniture and the room décor.

9. The wall that has wooden appeal

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a stone wall, though many people mistake it as a wooden wall. The log cuts are stored in a very stylish manner to be used in the fireplace. On the whole the setting of the whole place is very creatively done. The tones and textures of wood and stone were matched to bring out the best effects.

10. The smartly lit stone wall

INDICO
INDICO

INDICO
INDICO
INDICO

It is the lighting on the stone wall that makes all the difference in this case. The texture, design, colour and the shape of the stone wall is augmented with the use of proper lighting.

11. Use of different colours on the stone wall

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Check out this beautiful looking wall in the house. There are stones of different colours and shades which are used in the wall. Colours range from brown to light blue to grey. On the whole, an original design is obtained for the wall.

12. Using slightly thicker stones

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

When compared with the thickness of the other stone slabs in this article, this stone slab is the thickest. In this stone slab, the quarry cuts looks similar to that of bricks and the same texture make the wall pattern look enhanced.

13. Perfect combination of thickness and wall colour

Liferoom
Liferoom

Liferoom
Liferoom
Liferoom

Check out this amazing looking wall in the rustic living setup, where stones in different sizes and colours are used so that a striking visual impact is created in the space. Perfect combination of harmony and solidity can be seen.

14. Just like a picture

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

When you find that a wall in the room looks monotonous and boring, you can change the pattern of the wall to add some life to the space. Use stones of different colours for the wall with some great illumination to make the wall a changed place altogether.

15. Framing the bathroom mirror

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

This modern bathroom looks simply amazing where the mirror is bordered with white stone wall. The stones provide a different texture and add a frame to the long vertical mirror in the space.

It is clear from these examples as how a stone slab can change the décor of a space without much effort.

So, those were 15 really cool ways you can design your wall using stone. Which one will  you be trying?


