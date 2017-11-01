15 stone slab wall designs for interior and exterior décor

Use of stones for interior as well as exterior décor has become quite common and popular in recent times. Stones are considered to be resistant and noble materials and are available in many variants. The best thing about this material is that it is available readily in the market at various places and in many forms. You can choose the one that matches with your requirements in the best manner.

In this article, we will see how stone slabs are used for wall décor. Generally thin and flat slabs are used for this purpose as thick slabs will not be able to bring the effects that you are looking for. Mentioned below are 15 ways in which these stone slabs can be used on walls. While some of the slabs are natural, some of them are painted in different hues to make a great impact.