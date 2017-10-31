12 floor ideas to make your bedroom look fantastic

Why do we only think about walls and furniture while decorating the bedrooms? Very conveniently we forget the importance of floor in the most intimate space of our home which we call ‘my room’. There is no rule written anywhere that the flooring should just be a pile of ceramic tiles or marble laid in lines. Let’s be innovative and experiment with materials, colour or even the way you place the carpet in your bedroom. We can play with scintillating ideas to cover the floor of our bedroom and give it an exquisite makeover.

Today we have brought for you 12 amazing floor design ideas for your bedroom. Take some clue from here and dress the floor of your bedroom and see how the entire décor of the room will change. Let’s dive in and check out what our professional designers have designed for your room.