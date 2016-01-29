Clean kitchen? 7 Hygenic materials for countertops!

Stone is one of the most natural countertop materials. They come in a range of stunning colours and natural patterns. Some countertops can also be ordered to include precious gems and stones. Stone countertops are often cut individually from a single slab of stone. One of the biggest drawbacks with natural stone is the need to seal the stone to prevent bacteria growing in the porous surface. In recent years there have been developments in stone countertop technology. It is now possible to use an alternative to this sealer. By using oleophobic impregnators it is possible to avoid using sealant on natural stone. Enabling the natural surface to remain fresh.

Now that the hard work is done on a new house, or simply a renovated kitchen plan, it is time to make the difficult decisions. One of the most difficult decisions to make is the material for the kitchen countertops. When considering this important material, consider the style of the house, the colour palate of the space and the practical use of this material. Hygiene is something that is often forgotten when choosing a kitchen countertop, although this should be one of the most important considerations. Some materials will make it easier to keep the kitchen clean and hygienic. Stainless steel and granite countertops provide a good defence against bacteria, although they are very expensive. Laminate and wood countertops are more economical, although do they provide the same sanitary benefits? For more new kitchen inspiration see 6 Important Aspects to Have in a New Kitchen.