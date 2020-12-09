Your browser is out-of-date.

15 modern wardrobe designs for your bedroom

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Departamentos Parview, REC Arquitectura REC Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
The bedroom is incomplete without a proper closet or wardrobe. But most of the time while designing a room we end up with a not-so-modern fixture that stands out like a sore thumb. With so many different materials available to choose from nowadays, it has become effortless to find modern-looking cupboards for your home. These pieces of furniture will not only fulfill their primary purpose but will also act as a decorative element. That is why in this ideabook, we have collected 15 of the most beautiful modern looking wardrobes that would transform your bedroom instantly.

1. Mirror doors

REFORMA SOBRADINHO SANTO IRINEU, SET Arquitetura e Construções SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções

SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções

If you have a small bedroom, then a mirrored wardrobe is an excellent option as it solves two purposes at once. One is of your storage requirements, whereas the other is of making the room look spacious.

2. Shifting panels

Proyecto de Residencia Campestre en Acero, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Eclectic style bedroom
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Another modern feature that you can find in a wardrobe is shifting doors or panels. These entries are best in case you want to save space in your room.

3. Built-in cupboard

Departamentos Parview, REC Arquitectura REC Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
REC Arquitectura

REC Arquitectura
REC Arquitectura
REC Arquitectura

Built in bedroom wardrobe designs not only look beautiful but can also be customised easily. They can be made of various materials including wood and iron. The center section of the wardrobe here also has a proper space for placing the TV in your bedroom.

4. Elevated cupboard

Oficina y Mini Departamentos, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Modern style bedroom
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

One can also opt for an elevated cupboard in case you are looking to save space. In this picture, the wardrobe is above the level of the bed so that it is easy to access.

5. Fiberboard wardrobe

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

In case you want a cupboard which is modern and lightweight then fiberboard is the best option. These also come in natural tones, which makes them look like real wood.

6. Multifunctional wardrobe

Casa Bunker , Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern style bedroom
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

For this room, the designer has created a multifunctional cupboard that also features a TV unit and a chest of drawers.


7. See-through cupboard

Rosedal, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

A great alternative for traditional cupboard doors are these see-through ones. They will allow you to look inside the cupboard without having to open the gates.

8. Cupboard with drawers

The apartment in Moscow 03, Petr Kozeykin Designs LLC, "PS Pierreswatch" Petr Kozeykin Designs LLC, 'PS Pierreswatch' Classic style bedroom
Petr Kozeykin Designs LLC, <q>PS Pierreswatch</q>

Petr Kozeykin Designs LLC, "PS Pierreswatch"
Petr Kozeykin Designs LLC, <q>PS Pierreswatch</q>
Petr Kozeykin Designs LLC, "PS Pierreswatch"

Incorporating different types of storage units in one cupboard can also give you a fully functional piece of furniture. Here the design has added two additional drawers on the top and bottom of the fixture.

9. Sleek closet

Casa Damian, Arqternativa Arqternativa Modern style bedroom Engineered Wood Blue
Arqternativa

Arqternativa
Arqternativa
Arqternativa

A sleek looking closet like this can fit comfortably into any room. Also, it is a better alternative than traditional cupboards.

10. Vintage wardrobe

Hotel Mesón de Santa Rosa, Tectónico Tectónico Colonial style bedroom
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

In case you want to incorporate a classic charm into your bedroom then vintage wardrobes are a must.

11. Glass screens

Casa LB , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Shifting door cupboards can also be made with glass screens to make them lightweight and modern.

12. Narrow wardrobe

Detalles Interiores, JS ARQUITECTURA JS ARQUITECTURA Modern style bedroom
JS ARQUITECTURA

JS ARQUITECTURA
JS ARQUITECTURA
JS ARQUITECTURA

According to the space available in your room, you can opt for narrow cupboards which can be placed even in the corners.

13. Antique cupboards

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern style bedroom
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

If you want to give a beautiful contrast to your modern looking room, then antique cupboards are also an excellent choice.

14. Solid wood cupboard

Habitaciones infantiles, Paola Hernandez Studio Comfort Design Paola Hernandez Studio Comfort Design Modern style bedroom
Paola Hernandez Studio Comfort Design

Paola Hernandez Studio Comfort Design
Paola Hernandez Studio Comfort Design
Paola Hernandez Studio Comfort Design

A wardrobe material that never goes out of style is solid wood. Such cupboards are more durable than the ones made out of other materials.

15. Laminated doors

AVANT ARQ, AVANT ARQ AVANT ARQ Modern style bedroom
AVANT ARQ

AVANT ARQ
AVANT ARQ
AVANT ARQ

In case you want to incorporate a pattern or texture on your cupboard without spending too much then consider using lamination sheets for the doors.

For more designs check out our ideabooks 

Some other impressive designs

Wardrobe framing the Bed in the Master Bedroom U and I Designs Modern style bedroom Wardrobe,Wardrobe cum Bed,Wardrobe ideas,wardrobe designs,bed designs,bed ideas,master bedroom,master bedroom ideas,master bedroom bed
U and I Designs

Wardrobe framing the Bed in the Master Bedroom

U and I Designs
U and I Designs
U and I Designs

You can end your search for modern wardrobe designs for bedrooms with this marvellous creation. Smartly aligned with the frame of the bed, this bedroom wardrobe design has used every inch of the wall to offer ample storage space. Besides including differently sized cabinets and drawers, the professionals have incorporated multiple open shelves as well for displaying accessories.

Sliding wardrobe design in bedroom RV Dezigns Small bedroom Modular kitchen designers in gurgaon, best modular kitchen designs,interior designers in gurgaon delhi NCR,Interior designer in noida,home interior designer in gurgaon,3d designer
RV Dezigns

Sliding wardrobe design in bedroom

RV Dezigns
RV Dezigns
RV Dezigns

Are you looking for unique wardrobe designs for bedrooms? Here is another option for you. This charming design not only offers wide space for holding your belongings but also incorporates open shelves for keeping books. While its white colour blends perfectly with the walls, its deep blue lacquered sheets give a lively touch to the modern interiors of the room.

Stunning and sophisticated interiors for a south-facing triplex villa
Which of these designs is perfect for your bedroom?


