10 house plans to inspire you to design yours

Are you planning to construct your own house? Do you have any idea of the distribution of its interior spaces, the facades and the materials you will use?
If you are in the process of exploring and still don’t know in which layout the spaces would work best, you might have a lot of questions. Is it better to place the living room in front and keep the bedroom area private? Should the dining room be a shared space with the living room or integrated into the kitchen? To answer these questions and more, in this ideabook, we offer you 10 house plans, which range from large residences to small and compact houses, but all with functional and original layouts.
We invite you to look at them and pick the best features from each of them.
And finally, we leave you with a three-dimensional plan of a huge and beautiful residence. You can see that the entrance leads into a large hall that extends from the front to include the living room, dining room and kitchen, which connect to the back terrace. To the right of the entrance, a corridor leads to an area with two large bedrooms, which share a bathroom, but each has its own dressing room. Both the bedrooms connect to the terrace.
To the left of the entrance is a shared bathroom, the utility room and the large master bedroom, with its own bathroom, a huge walk-in closet and sliding doors leading onto the terrace. It is a beautiful and modern house.
This compact cottage is perfect for building in the countryside or the city, when there is not much land and the family is still small.
It has a room that can be entered through sliding doors as the area connects with the front terrace through large windows. Behind this area is the kitchen, dining room, service area and a bathroom, and next to it is the bedroom.
The plan has basic spaces with a functional and compact distribution, but above all, it is economical.
The ground floor of this house integrates the social areas: you enter a large hall leading to the study, the bathroom and the service area, and then a wide doorway leads to a spacious living room, next to the dining room and an open kitchen, with windows overlooking the garden. It is a house that takes advantage of natural lighting and shared spaces.
If you have a lot of land and a considerable budget, this distribution is an excellent option. It has a portico at a higher level that leads into a central hall where, to the right, is the dining room and the kitchen area, which has its own private dining space and a utility room. And, to the left is the social space with a fireplace in front of the stairs, a bathroom and a family room with a television.
The upper floor is distributed in three sections where the bedrooms, family room and bathrooms are located, in an interesting and original set of levels with separate staircases.
In this house, the interior and exterior spaces are combined by a room that opens onto the terrace. The entrance is through sliding glass doors that lead to a large room with the kitchen and a bar counter that works as a dining area while delimiting the space and optimizing the available area. To one side of this room is the shared bathroom and the master bedroom with its own bathroom. The other side links to a private space with a study or home office, a bedroom for three people and a shared bathroom.
Outside, a small garden by the terrace adds a refreshing element to the atmosphere.
This design stands out for its original and out-of-the-ordinary distribution. The entrance is through a terrace that is a level higher than the ground. You enter a large space with the dining room, while the kitchen is hidden away a bit further back. To the front is the living room, which connects with the main bedroom that has its own bathroom and study area.
Near the kitchen, a door leads to the other bedrooms that also have their own toilet but share a shower.
Finally, in the backyard is another bathroom that can be used during parties.
This house has perfectly defined spaces with a corridor separating the social area and the private rooms. The shared bathroom is in the centre, to the left of the entrance door. The bedrooms are located on the right, while to the left side, is a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen, with ample light and direct access to the terrace at the back.
In this plan, the spaces follow one another in a very practical and functional way. The spacious living room is visually separated from the dining room and kitchen. From the living area, a corridor leads to the bedrooms and the shared bathroom. The garage connects directly with the dining room. It is a compact house but one that optimizes its spaces.
In this two-story design, the spaces follow one another in an interesting and unconventional way. The main entrance is through a small portico, and cannot be seen from the street. You enter a corridor, which leads to a central garden with a huge tree, to reach the social area with the dining room, living area, an open kitchen and a terrace. There’s also ample space for the garden and the garage.
The upper floor has the same view towards the garden, and holds a vestibular room, two bedrooms with attached bathrooms and a third one with a shared bathroom.
This residence has a social area that shares the living room with the dining room, leaving the kitchen in a semi-private zone that is separated by a set of sliding doors. This connects with a service area and in turn with the patio. The bedrooms are distributed in the two wings of the building: on one side, the main bedroom with its bathroom is located next to a common bathroom and a study area, and on the other side, two small bedrooms are located along with a toilet, service area and a shower room. In addition, the back terrace connects with the rooms, while the carport is at the front.
Well, aren’t you inspired? It does not matter if your plot of land is small or large, or your budget limited. What matters is consulting a professional architect and sharing your requirements, style preferences and desires so that they can work on a series of proposals until you find one that you like, which not only takes care your needs but also is within your budget. Do not hesitate to approach an expert as no one can design and build a beautiful, sturdy and functional home without professional help.