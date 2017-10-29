13 ideas to improve your house with less than INR 2000

If you save 500 rupees every fortnight, in two months, you will have enough money to make a considerable change to the look of an area in your home, which for some time has been screaming for a transformation.

Everyone knows that renovating a home can be extremely expensive, as it involves payments to professionals, materials, furniture and even decoration, which eat into our savings. However, this doesn’t have to be the case. Today, we present 13 ideas where you will only need to save some of your income for a couple of months.