13 ideas to improve your house with less than INR 2000

Sunita Vellapally
Modern living room
If you save 500 rupees every fortnight, in two months, you will have enough money to make a considerable change to the look of an area in your home, which for some time has been screaming for a transformation.

Everyone knows that renovating a home can be extremely expensive, as it involves payments to professionals, materials, furniture and even decoration, which eat into our savings. However, this doesn’t have to be the case. Today, we present 13 ideas where you will only need to save some of your income for a couple of months.

1. Paint your furniture in vibrant colours

Modular kitchen design
homify

Modular kitchen design

homify
homify
homify

Are you tired of your decor, but you do not have the budget to buy new furniture? No problem! All you need to do is to choose beautiful colours to brighten up your furniture. What's more, you do not need to paint them all, only the oldest pieces.

2. Add some practical shelves in your kitchen

Residential - Juhu
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Juhu

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

You only need a little money to add shelves. It will work out to around Rs.500 each depending upon the material you use for installation, and the time it will take. With this, you can change the look of your kitchen and make it more practical.

3. Personalize your entry with a little paint

homify Scandinavian style doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're tired of seeing the same thing every time you enter your house, maybe it's time to re-paint just the area near to your front door, not the entire entrance, because that will be a major expense. What's more, you can achieve this with a gallon of paint, and with the leftover money, you can add potted plants to infuse new life into the area.

4. Clean your parquet floor to bring it back to life!

Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you built your house, you invested a considerable amount in every corner, so even if it sounds a bit exhausting, the more time you spend cleaning it, the less it will cost you in the long-term to keep everything in good condition. For example, deep cleaning your parquet flooring to make it look like new will be less expensive than replacing the entire floor.

5. Paint the inside of the fireplace (or add artistic and unique details)

Fireplace
Roselind Wilson Design

Fireplace

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

If you have a fireplace that is old and dirty, re-paint the interior in black or any other dark colour. The change will be immediately noticeable, and you will not have spent more than Rs.1000 on it.

6. Reorganize your entry to make it look like it belongs in a magazine

Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Place a storage cabinet  in your entrance, where you can put away shoes, bags and coats. This will give you a well decorated and uncluttered entrance. You can get a suitable cabinet for approximately Rs.1800.


7. Recycle for better storage

Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Remember, you can recycle things so you don’t waste money. For example, if you have a broken dresser that you are planning to discard, why not turn it into a shelf near the entrance?

8. Get a light

Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In the market, you can easily find an economical floor lamp. The trick is to choose one that is absolutely original.

Get inspiration on choosing the right one from Light up your personal style in lighting.

9. Use plenty of boxes

Apartment Remodel
Aegam

Apartment Remodel

Aegam
Aegam
Aegam

Storage boxes are allies for maintaining order as well as for decoration, because they have a nice appearance. Inside them, you can store a considerable number of things, which would otherwise cause disorder if they were left lying around.

10. Ready-to-drink water

Godden Cres
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Godden Cres

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Instead of buying potable water always, get a filter that fits directly on your kitchen faucet.

11. Use modular shelves

cocina BLACK AND WHITE
spazio kitchen

spazio kitchen
spazio kitchen
spazio kitchen

Modular furniture is ideal when you want to achieve a transformation without spending too much, since they can change the face of your room without you having to invest in new pieces of furniture.

12. Add personality with a few details

Premium home interior designs
Bric Design Group

Premium home interior designs

Bric Design Group
Bric Design Group
Bric Design Group

To change the decoration of a room, you do not necessarily have to change everything. Adding some details can bring amazing visual transformations. For example, go to a hardware store and choose some accessories to add to your door.

13. Instead of discarding or replacing, just clean

Premium home interior designs
Bric Design Group

Premium home interior designs

Bric Design Group
Bric Design Group
Bric Design Group

Maybe all your home requires is deep cleaning. You can get professionals to repair a worn carpet or sofa that seems to have no remedy. It may cost the entire Rs.2000, but your chair will come back looking as good as new.

Which of these tips are you going to try out? Share your unique ideas in the comments.


