A 2bhk modern and colourful apartment in Pune

Welcome to this beautiful and compact two-bedroom apartment, furnished to accommodate eclectic and modern tastes. The plain subtle colors are accentuated by the use of a few bright contrasting shades to bring a pizzazz to an otherwise small apartment. Using a few dramatic pieces, the interior designers and decorators of Unity Studio have managed to bring alive this two-bedroom apartment—Unity Paradise in Pune. A simple concept visualized to perfection tries to bring together a few different design ideas and still convert this small apartment into a masterpiece.
The bright colours in the carpet break the monotony that the white shade creates. A wall-to-wall poster of a look at the Statue of Liberty adds height and space to the room. The backdrop will definitely be a conversation starter at any party. The full-length curtains add a theatrical look to the room. The choice of colours manages to bring the look of the room together.
Nothing speaks of elegance like the colour white! While it may seem simple at first, there are undertones of the shade to consider and more importantly, the blank canvas allows you to get experimental with the look you want to project. The addition of the wooden panels in the corners of the room brings a 3-dimensional look to the TV unit.
Any person who loves traveling will love the clocks on the wall displaying the various time zones. The sound speakers are arranged neatly to look like display pieces and it works well with the accents too.
The mustard yellow with the brown is a perfect combination of shades to bring this bedroom alive. Not only do they ooze energy but style too. The Hexagon bee-hive shaped cubby holes in the wall add a quirky and fun element to the room. The bed is positioned perfectly to face the cabinets which are finished in similar shades. The blinds are furnished in same colours and fold up easily making it easy to maintain.
The Avenger Silhouettes on the wall is a cartoon lover’s paradise! If you know your Avengers, you would love spending your time in here with these superheroes. The lighting around the room gets you into the right mood since it is not only adequate but modern as well.
The bed in the room is kept low on purpose and that is to give an impression of a much larger area. While the walls have been kept stark, the accent colours in the right place bring out the pop and the excitement. A small chest of drawers along the wall cabinets is a perfect to add to the much-needed storage around the room. The room is not only fun but also functional. The right accents in the silhouettes on the wall changes it from being plain to dramatic.
For more classic and premium home ideas, stay with us for the next tour How to design the perfect study room