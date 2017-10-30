A 2bhk modern and colourful apartment in Pune

The bed in the room is kept low on purpose and that is to give an impression of a much larger area. While the walls have been kept stark, the accent colours in the right place bring out the pop and the excitement. A small chest of drawers along the wall cabinets is a perfect to add to the much-needed storage around the room. The room is not only fun but also functional. The right accents in the silhouettes on the wall changes it from being plain to dramatic.

For more classic and premium home ideas, stay with us for the next tour How to design the perfect study room