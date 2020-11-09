Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 fantastic modular kitchen design by Mumbai architects

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
homify Classic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Check out these amazingly comfortable kitchen designed by the talented architects of Mumbai, a challenge well accepted and beautifully delivered. Kitchen is the most difficult space to design since it is the usually the smallest space of the house. In the Maximum city called Mumbai, homes are spatially challenged, so not much is left to build a kitchen. But our professionals have shown that it is possible to design a flawlessly functional kitchen even in limited space. Have a look at these beautifully designed perfect kitchens which are modern, chic, convenient, stunning and yet are simple.

​1. A visual treat

Kitchen Design, VISUAL KRAFT VISUAL KRAFT Kitchen Design,Interior Design
VISUAL KRAFT

Kitchen Design

VISUAL KRAFT
VISUAL KRAFT
VISUAL KRAFT

The Venetian tiles highlighted by lamps hiding beneath the wall cabinets, the long handles of the wooden cabinets, the rich colour of wood and sparkling white marble counter top; this beautiful kitchen is simply a visual treat.

​2. Traditionally contemporary

homify Modern kitchen Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

The traditional feel of this kitchen makes it quite chic and fashionable. White and wood is a match made in heaven. The traditional handle of the cabinets, open and closed shelves, wall cabinets with hidden handle and the pristine white tiles, it is perfect.

​3. Wooden magic

homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The elegance of wood is unmatchable. It can never be outdated. The designer has done a beautiful job in this long space. The open windows flood the kitchen with natural light during the days. In the night when the city will glow, the view from the window will brighten the evenings. Every inch of the space is smartly used to build enough cabinets to keep the kitchen organized.

​4. A corner called kitchen

Charniwalas @ Tropical Lagoon., UNIQUE DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS UNIQUE DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
UNIQUE DESIGNERS &amp; ARCHITECTS

Charniwalas @ Tropical Lagoon.

UNIQUE DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS
UNIQUE DESIGNERS &amp; ARCHITECTS
UNIQUE DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS

The size of the kitchen will hardly matter if it is perfectly designed like this. The floor cabinets in white and wall cabinets in walnut are joined by white tiles. The little patch of mosaic tiles below the chimney is sufficient to add some colour.

​5. Modernity exemplified

MR.HIRANYA ASHAR'S RESIDENCE , NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

MR.HIRANYA ASHAR'S RESIDENCE

NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

A kitchen without any boundary or limit, this is what a modern kitchen should look like. Purple, blue and grey, even the colours are quite contemporary and complementing. It is a beautiful island kitchen for modern family where cooking is not just a chore.

​6. Old meets new

Kitchen iSTUDIO Architecture KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
iSTUDIO Architecture

Kitchen

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

It is a good idea to retain your favourite old furniture while adding the new furniture. Together they will create a beautiful symphony. The natural tone and texture of wood finish complements the polished surface and darker tone in the drawers. It looks amazing!


​7. Stylish blend

kitchen and dining iSTUDIO Architecture Dining roomTables
iSTUDIO Architecture

kitchen and dining

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

It is a beautiful amalgamation of space. The openness of kitchen, the rustic feel of the dining area and splash of colour here and there makes the décor interesting. Single hanging lamp and built-in lights have brightened up the space delightfully.

​8. A room with a view

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT, HK ARCHITECTS HK ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
HK ARCHITECTS

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT

HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS

If there are windows in the kitchen, flaunt them. The shine of window glass matches with the shiny surfaces of the cabinets. The combination of grey and red has a modern feel and warmth that make the simple kitchen look stylish.

​9. Vividly florescent

MR. AKHILESH CHAUBE'S RESIDENCE, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

MR. AKHILESH CHAUBE'S RESIDENCE

NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

Colour it right and the space will become lively! The florescent green shining on the wall complements white and together they are energizing the kitchen. Hidden handle cabinets are well designed and look elegant. Open blocks of wood painted green create drama with its different shapes and sizes. It is a smart and creative way to build open shelves in the kitchen.

​10. Immaculately pure

White Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen
homify

White Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

The cool and calm white kitchen looks spotlessly pure. The wall, the cabinets, the island, three pendant lamps and even the kitchen gadgets are colour coordinated to maintain the purity and sanctity of the space. It is mesmerizing!

For more ideas of kitchen cabinets for Indian homes, click here.

More modular kitchen ideas

Modular Kitchen, Agape Interiors Agape Interiors Modern kitchen
Agape Interiors

Modular Kitchen

Agape Interiors
Agape Interiors
Agape Interiors

This U-shaped kitchen design makes a bold impression with its white and magenta colour palette. White lighting ensures utmost convenience and also allows the smooth cabinets to shine. Railway tiles on the backsplash help combine tradition with modernity in this modular kitchen design. And, it has ample space for moving around too. Don’t miss the sleek appliances and minimalistic aura here. You can get in touch with expert kitchen planners to create something similar in your home.

Mittal Residence, Colaba, Mumbai , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style kitchen
Inscape Designers

Mittal Residence, Colaba, Mumbai

Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

Here is one of those modular kitchen designs where vibrant touches meet minimal and trendy lines for unique impact. We love the pops of yellow, red and orange hues that liven up this space. Note how decorative and colourful the backsplash tiles are. A large window brings tons of natural light and offers a bit of room to line up jars and flower pots. It is among the modular kitchen designs photos that leave you asking for more!

5 romantic colours for your bedroom to fill it with love
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks