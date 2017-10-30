A beautiful and eco-friendly house in Kolhapur

A farm house is a place to stay close to Nature. And that is exactly what Spacecraft Architects, interior architects in Kolhapur have sought to bring about with this farm house which is set in the foothills of the historic hills of Panhala. The design ensures that the house blends in with the sylvan surroundings rather than jut out – it is a peaceful co-existence in a style that is best suited to the climate as well as the setting. Natural materials are used in the construction as well to complement the ecofriendly design.
This view of the house from within the compound walls gives an impression of modern living. The black cladding of the pillars contrasts beautifully with the terracotta on the walls as well as the grounds. A large lawn and the pretty white windows on the red wall complete the picture postcard perfection.
The curved, sloping roof is the most appealing visual element to this farmhouse. It makes use of grey-black shingles that make it seem as one with the imposing hills seen behind it. The red terracotta wall tiles and the black pillars merge with the roof to present an aesthetic and authentic representation of life in the mountains. In this view of the house from outside, it presents a charming picture in the backdrop of the hills.
There is something imposing and grand about vaulted roofs and this one is no exception. The black lime stone and Kotah stone cladded pillars give ample support to this illusion of grandeur. The car park is of considerable size and combined with the width of the sloping roof, this area ensures that the insides are kept cool and airy.
The car porch with its fabricated vaulted roof has a great view of the mountains beyond. One can almost imagine the crisp mountain air blowing freely past the lush greenery of the lawn and wide expanse of the car porch. A profusion of plants are seen beyond the lawn and they greatly contribute to the blending in of the farmhouse with the surroundings.
Gentle wrought iron fencing lines the boundaries of the car porch. The terracotta floor tiles has a red and black patterned appearance. The floor tiles and the black stone pillars give the feel of an Eco-friendly home. A single hanging lamp shade is the only ornamentation attempted in this already elegant space.
Stay connected with our home tours for great ideas for your home interiors as well as exteriors.9 materials for your roof top