A gorgeous 1800sqft apartment in Mumbai

The right decoration can make an apartment look like a million dollar house. Today, we will be taking a tour through an upscale apartment located in Matunga. Designed by Fourth Axis Designs, interior designers and decorators in Mumbai, this apartment is a treat for the eyes. The decor is polished and refined. The colour pallet used inside the apartment is understated but trendy. Let’s walk through.
The entire apartment is decorated with elements that show high-quality detailing. Similarly, the main door uses a metallic frame with a laser cut design as well. It is not only classy, but also quite grand.
The balcony is the perfect relaxation spot. Intricately designed cane furniture with plush velvet pillows look right at home here. The simple glass table is ideal for keeping your cup of beverage.
The delicate metal door leading to the balcony uses a beautiful design. To enhance the effect, a wooden frame is fitted around the metal work.
The living area is decorated with simple sofas that are comfortable and luxurious. The soft rug, delicate curtains and uniquely designed center table work in perfect harmony.
The decorators have not been shy about adding colours. The rich aubergine lounging sofa is placed against the beautiful wallpaper as its backdrop.
The kitchen is a dream for those who want modern appliances placed perfectly. The marble flooring, coupled with dark wood furnishings and stainless steel appliances makes cooking here much more fun.
As we have seen, the designers love adding pops of colour. Here, we see an artistic rug, a bookshelf, wooden fittings and a beautiful wooden sofa. The colourful cushions and blue mattress look just right in this space.
With a large amount of space, the designers have used different space separators to create multiple areas. Here, we see a simple storage area with wall to ceiling cupboards and individually lit up shelves.
The burst of colours in this bedroom makes us want to take a nap. Instead of a bedhead, the entire wall is covered with artistic leather fittings. The desk has been fitted into the wall to provide room to move about.
The detail to metallic designs is worth appreciating. We see the walls in this room sporting a beautiful, regular metallic designs that continue throughout the room.
The bathroom has been decorated to look homely and elegant at the same time. The use of marble throughout gives it an air of grandness.
Illuminating the mirror beautifully are small lights. The bathtub is tastefully separated by simple glass doors.
The kid’s room is decorated with a fun, colourful mural. The rest of the room has been decorated keeping in mind a child’s preference for colours.
For more classic and premium home ideas, stay with us for the next tour 13 amazing design ideas for small bathrooms