A gorgeous 1800sqft apartment in Mumbai

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
The right decoration can make an apartment look like a million dollar house. Today, we will be taking a tour through an upscale apartment located in Matunga. Designed by Fourth Axis Designsinterior designers and decorators in Mumbai, this apartment is a treat for the eyes. The decor is polished and refined. The colour pallet used inside the apartment is understated but trendy. Let’s walk through.

​The entryway

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
The entire apartment is decorated with elements that show high-quality detailing. Similarly, the main door uses a metallic frame with a laser cut design as well. It is not only classy, but also quite grand.

​The balcony

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
The balcony is the perfect relaxation spot. Intricately designed cane furniture with plush velvet pillows look right at home here. The simple glass table is ideal for keeping your cup of beverage.

​Delicate metal décor

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
The delicate metal door leading to the balcony uses a beautiful design. To enhance the effect, a wooden frame is fitted around the metal work.

​Lounging space

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
The living area is decorated with simple sofas that are comfortable and luxurious. The soft rug, delicate curtains and uniquely designed center table work in perfect harmony.

​Plush and relaxed

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
The decorators have not been shy about adding colours. The rich aubergine lounging sofa is placed against the beautiful wallpaper as its backdrop.

​Modern kitchen

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
The kitchen is a dream for those who want modern appliances placed perfectly. The marble flooring, coupled with dark wood furnishings and stainless steel appliances makes cooking here much more fun.


​The reading nook

matunga
As we have seen, the designers love adding pops of colour. Here, we see an artistic rug, a bookshelf, wooden fittings and a beautiful wooden sofa. The colourful cushions and blue mattress look just right in this space.

​Wall to ceiling furnishings

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
With a large amount of space, the designers have used different space separators to create multiple areas. Here, we see a simple storage area with wall to ceiling cupboards and individually lit up shelves.

​Burst of colours

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
The burst of colours in this bedroom makes us want to take a nap. Instead of a bedhead, the entire wall is covered with artistic leather fittings. The desk has been fitted into the wall to provide room to move about.

​Little details

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
The detail to metallic designs is worth appreciating. We see the walls in this room sporting a beautiful, regular metallic designs that continue throughout the room.

​Simplicity is beauty

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
The bathroom has been decorated to look homely and elegant at the same time. The use of marble throughout gives it an air of grandness.

​Perfect lighting

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
Illuminating the mirror beautifully are small lights. The bathtub is tastefully separated by simple glass doors.

​Playful interiors

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
The kid’s room is decorated with a fun, colourful mural. The rest of the room has been decorated keeping in mind a child’s preference for colours.

