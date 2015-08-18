Spruce up your garden

The garden is like a temporary retreat into solidarity with its calm, scenic view and silence. A great place to unwind after a long day or during the weekends, the garden has a sense of versatility. Luxurious or simple, it can be designed to suit your needs.

If you live in the city, you can create your own garden indoors or in your balcony. If you live in the suburbs, the options of decorating your garden are greater. A pool, pond, or a waterfall, the garden can be spruced with a variety of waterbodies. The garden is also a place to grow your herb garden or add a lounge chair to bask in the sun. Take a virtual stroll through these garden ideas for more inspiration on garden decor.