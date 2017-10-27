16 two-storey homes you should see before designing your home

When you see a house, you first see its façade and this is the style that defines your house. If you check out majority of modern houses, you will see that most of the lines are simple with straight lines. Open spaces and volumes are emphasised greatly in these designs. However, there are also modern homes in which there are curved elements and these are prevalent in the roofs, balconies, walls and terraces.

If you take a close look, you will find that in almost all modern constructions, the textures and the materials used play an important part in the exterior designing of the house. For instance, you will see that there is extensive use of concrete, stone, glass and similar materials. Paint and frieze finishes can also be seen in many homes, which are regarded as modern. The car parking area is sometimes out of the house premises and sometimes integrated into the same space. Designs for both the situations are different. Mentioned below are 16 two-storey house designs, which are amazing. Take a look at these if you are planning to design your new home: