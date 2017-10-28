Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful house with modern interiors in Kolhapur

homify Tropical style living room Bricks
Not everyone can create magic by combining different materials and decor styles. But Spacecraft Architects, interior architects from Kolhapur have managed this extraordinary feat while designing a bungalow in Kolhapur. The incredible transition from a traditional outdoors to a more modern indoors is worth a look. Simple designs, bright colours and ample use of plants everywhere in the house have left us applauding this ingenuous combination. Let us take a look.

First look

'Krutarth' An industrialist's Bunglow homify Bungalows Tiles Brown
'Krutarth' An industrialist's Bunglow

The grandness of the home is visible even from outside. The imposing structure, punctuated by red bricks and white windows takes us back to the colonial times. The tiled roof in the middle and the encircling balcony are just a taste of what is to come.

Stepping inside

homify Tropical style houses
As we step inside the gates, we come to the garden.Marble and stone take centre stage here. A beautiful fountain, surrounded by a lush green lawn and different varieties of plants catch our attention.

The path less taken

Entrance Steps with Landscaping homify Tropical style garden
Entrance Steps with Landscaping

A practical solution has been provided for parking, by providing enough space right outside the house. Elegant marble stairs take us up to the main door. The flowering plants and pebbles that populate the walkway create a serene atmosphere.

Lounging and sunbathing

Three Side Verandah for Raised Living Hall. homify Tropical style living room Bricks
Three Side Verandah for Raised Living Hall.

This is probably our most favourite corner in the house. The big balcony on the first floor is actually quite spacious. Wooden rafters on the ceiling and the exposed red bricks are a great combination. Cane furniture and a pretty swing are the only pieces of furniture in this area.

Backyard adventures

Raised Lawn for Dining homify Tropical style garden
Raised Lawn for Dining

The backyard is just as beautiful as the front. The green lawn is home to many different potted plants. With multiple varieties, any garden enthusiast can spend hours here. A small space has been kept aside for the auspicious Tulsi plant.

Dining area

Dining Area homify Tropical style dining room
Dining Area

We absolutely love the wooden dining area. The walls are lined with crockery cupboards of pure wood. The circular centre table, along with elegant upholstered chairs are perfect for family dinners.


Living room

Double Height Living Hall homify Tropical style living room
Double Height Living Hall

The moment we go inside, it feels like a different home altogether. While the outside is rustic, the inside is modern. Ceiling lights, comfortable furniture and wooden tables are scattered throughout the living room. We also see a flight of stairs that will take us to the upper level.

Magic in the ceiling

Daughter's Bed Room homify Tropical style bedroom
Daughter's Bed Room

The designers have created a unique look for the ceiling.The light wooden finish, punctuated by lights, creates a soft and peaceful atmosphere.

Wooden miracles

Masters Bed Room homify Tropical style bedroom
Masters Bed Room

As we move into another room, we see that this ceiling is just as artistic. The combination of neutral tones in the room has been done quite carefully. We love the simple ceiling design, which is very elegant.

Veranda

Sit-Out for Masters Bed Room. homify Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Sit-Out for Masters Bed Room.

The veranda is beautifully decorated. A bright yellow is painted on the walls, and the door and windows are highlighted by white. The classic wooden furniture is old school and fits right in. A small fountain on the side is a great addition. This area can be enjoyed perfectly during sunset.

while the lighting takes the experience to the next level.20 pictures of houses with flat roofs

A sophisticated yet minimalist home in Mumbai
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


