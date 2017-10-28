A beautiful house with modern interiors in Kolhapur

Not everyone can create magic by combining different materials and decor styles. But Spacecraft Architects, interior architects from Kolhapur have managed this extraordinary feat while designing a bungalow in Kolhapur. The incredible transition from a traditional outdoors to a more modern indoors is worth a look. Simple designs, bright colours and ample use of plants everywhere in the house have left us applauding this ingenuous combination. Let us take a look.
The grandness of the home is visible even from outside. The imposing structure, punctuated by red bricks and white windows takes us back to the colonial times. The tiled roof in the middle and the encircling balcony are just a taste of what is to come.
As we step inside the gates, we come to the garden.Marble and stone take centre stage here. A beautiful fountain, surrounded by a lush green lawn and different varieties of plants catch our attention.
A practical solution has been provided for parking, by providing enough space right outside the house. Elegant marble stairs take us up to the main door. The flowering plants and pebbles that populate the walkway create a serene atmosphere.
This is probably our most favourite corner in the house. The big balcony on the first floor is actually quite spacious. Wooden rafters on the ceiling and the exposed red bricks are a great combination. Cane furniture and a pretty swing are the only pieces of furniture in this area.
The backyard is just as beautiful as the front. The green lawn is home to many different potted plants. With multiple varieties, any garden enthusiast can spend hours here. A small space has been kept aside for the auspicious Tulsi plant.
We absolutely love the wooden dining area. The walls are lined with crockery cupboards of pure wood. The circular centre table, along with elegant upholstered chairs are perfect for family dinners.
The moment we go inside, it feels like a different home altogether. While the outside is rustic, the inside is modern. Ceiling lights, comfortable furniture and wooden tables are scattered throughout the living room. We also see a flight of stairs that will take us to the upper level.
The designers have created a unique look for the ceiling.The light wooden finish, punctuated by lights, creates a soft and peaceful atmosphere.
As we move into another room, we see that this ceiling is just as artistic. The combination of neutral tones in the room has been done quite carefully. We love the simple ceiling design, which is very elegant.
The veranda is beautifully decorated. A bright yellow is painted on the walls, and the door and windows are highlighted by white. The classic wooden furniture is old school and fits right in. A small fountain on the side is a great addition. This area can be enjoyed perfectly during sunset.
while the lighting takes the experience to the next level.