A sophisticated yet minimalist home in Mumbai

Welcome to the Bombay Central Residence designed by the interior designers and decorators at Fourth Axis Designs. This magnificent home with its clean lines and simple design manages to ooze sophistication in every corner of the house. With the smart use of unique lighting which not only works as a design element, it also contributes to making the home brighter and prettier.
The living room space is made lively yet warm with excellent lighting and a sensible choice of colors. Excessive use of bright colors has been avoided to project a bigger space. The alcove which nests the windows is used cleverly to add seating space. The black breaks the monotony of the lighter tones around the house. The center table is modern and classic. The leather covered bench brings in a contemporary look to the room. The white leather sofa brings the balance to the eclectic room.
Addition of heavy drapes would have restricted the space and therefore the simple blinds do the job well. The color of the wood matches the seating which hides storage underneath. The intricate patterns in the wood panel add a wonderful design element to make the home look classy.
The wood paneling on the roof adds style and brings the whole look of the room together. The room looks perfectly balanced in tone and design. The bed below can work as seating arrangement as well where guests and family can relax over snacks and drinks.
A small space for meditation or deep thought, this brass plaque creates the right mood. A small ottoman serves as seating or as a decorative element in the small space.
The kitchen with its cool and light color seems like a peaceful place to make those numerous meals for your family. The workstation seems more than adequate, with all the gadgetry hidden well.
A long narrow passageway is made pretty with wooden wardrobes along the way making it functional yet elegant. With the colors of the wood being repeated through the house, the design and the look present both a cohesive and fashionable look. The use of sliding doors saves space and makes room for other elements as well. The cool lighting on the roof makes the space brighter and stylish.
The addition of your favorite sports personalities in the form of posters adds drama and color to a plain and clean room. The neutral shades maintained around the house makes space look larger. The wardrobes are well hidden while providing much-needed storage space.
A keen eye will catch how well the accents and the small pops of colors around the room add the perfect touch to the stark bedroom.
