14 grille designs to protect your windows with style

The windows of a house connect the interior with the exterior. Thanks to them, people can get a glimpse of your home’s interior, and more importantly you receive sunlight and fresh air besides being aware of the noises and smells in your home’s surroundings. However, windows also pose a security issue by offering the perfect gateway for thieves, or for receiving balls of children playing in the neighbourhood. So, just as you wear glasses to protect your eyes from dust, you should protect your windows from things that might damage them.

And, to help you do it with style, we have gathered for you some suggestions on grilles and protection to take care of your home and have a perfect facade. From simple designs with intricate iron work, to beautiful structures with concrete, what counts is the design and protection they provide.