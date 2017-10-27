20 easy and cheap decoration ideas for small houses

Most of us cannot afford a large home and coming up with ideas to decorate a small one is a problem in itself. To find the perfect design and features for your place, it usually takes hours of research. Some people even resort to professional help for the same purpose. That is why in today's ideabook we have collected 20 fantastic decoration ideas for small houses. These suggestions are commonly used by professionals all around the world.
When you are decorating a small space, make sure that you opt for straight lines designs. It can be in the form of your furniture or even fixtures.
The easiest way to save floor area and make a room look beautiful is by incorporating floating shelves.
Mirrors can give a feeling of spaciousness to your small home. By selecting framed mirrors, you can even add a decorative touch.
Sleek looking furniture which is also multifunctional is recommended for decorating narrow areas.
Using printed wallpaper in your small room will give it enough depth. You may also opt for different textures or colours.
You should always distribute the area thoroughly to leave enough walking space in the middle.
Proper lighting will make your small room look bright and airy. Also, custom fixtures act as a statement piece for the space.
Instead of regular cabinets, create inbuilt ones to save space and to make the area stand out.
If you are looking to decorate your small dining room, then opt for round shaped tables rather than the ones with corners.
While partitioning a room consider using semi-enclosed structures to make the area look spacious and decorative.
A complete white interior not only looks well organized but also larger compared to other colours.
Adding colours to a small room can make them look vibrant and lively.
Using vertical space to create storage is a must in small rooms. You can also play with the doors such cabinets to make them look beautiful.
Similar looking wall hooks can also be an ideal option for increasing your storage space.
Creating a u-shaped entrance hallways will help you utilize the area well. Also, it gives you enough place to incorporate other decorative elements.
Folding beds are an excellent option for rooms that are being used for multiple purposes.
Another way to create proper storage in your small room is by opting for elevated beds. This space can also be used for books and curios.
Instead of regular sanitaryware, you can opt for custom sinks and platforms to add a dramatic look to your bathroom.
A wall made with artificial creepers is not only easy to maintain but also looks elegant.
Similar looking potted plants can be incorporated into empty spaces to give it a touch of nature.
For more designs check out our ideabooks