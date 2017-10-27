Your browser is out-of-date.

20 easy and cheap decoration ideas for small houses

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Decorado 60m², Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores Eclectic style dining room
Most of us cannot afford a large home and coming up with ideas to decorate a small one is a problem in itself. To find the perfect design and features for your place, it usually takes hours of research. Some people even resort to professional help for the same purpose. That is why in today's ideabook we have collected 20 fantastic decoration ideas for small houses. These suggestions are commonly used by professionals all around the world.

1. Straight lines

APARTAMENTO PNR , Cia de Arquitetura Cia de Arquitetura Living roomShelves
Cia de Arquitetura

Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura

When you are decorating a small space, make sure that you opt for straight lines designs. It can be in the form of your furniture or even fixtures.

2. Floating shelves

Marylebone, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern living room
LEIVARS

Marylebone

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

The easiest way to save floor area and make a room look beautiful is by incorporating floating shelves.

3. Mirror

Decorado 60m², Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores Eclectic style dining room
Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores

Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores
Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores
Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores

Mirrors can give a feeling of spaciousness to your small home. By selecting framed mirrors, you can even add a decorative touch.

4. Sleek furniture

Espacio comedor diario, Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Modern dining room
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

Sleek looking furniture which is also multifunctional is recommended for decorating narrow areas.

5. Wallpaper

news, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Using printed wallpaper in your small room will give it enough depth. You may also opt for different textures or colours.

6. Distributing space

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

You should always distribute the area thoroughly to leave enough walking space in the middle.


7. Lighting

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Minimalist living room
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Proper lighting will make your small room look bright and airy. Also, custom fixtures act as a statement piece for the space.

8. Inbuilt cabinets

CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern living room
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

Instead of regular cabinets, create inbuilt ones to save space and to make the area stand out.

9. Round dining tables

Diseño de interiores, Zono Interieur Zono Interieur Modern dining room
Zono Interieur

Zono Interieur
Zono Interieur
Zono Interieur

If you are looking to decorate your small dining room, then opt for round shaped tables rather than the ones with corners.

10. Semi enclosed

Дизайн-проект однокомнатной квартиры для семьи с ребёнком, Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier Eclectic style kitchen Yellow
Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier

Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier
Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier
Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier

While partitioning a room consider using semi-enclosed structures to make the area look spacious and decorative.

11. White interior

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

A complete white interior not only looks well organized but also larger compared to other colours.

12. Add colours

APARTAMENTO PK, Bastos & Duarte Bastos & Duarte Eclectic style kitchen
Bastos &amp; Duarte

Bastos & Duarte
Bastos &amp; Duarte
Bastos & Duarte

Adding colours to a small room can make them look vibrant and lively.

13. Storage

PRIVATE APARTAMENT 03, PUFF PUFF Eclectic style kitchen
PUFF

PUFF
PUFF
PUFF

Using vertical space to create storage is a must in small rooms. You can also play with the doors such cabinets to make them look beautiful.

14. Wall hooks

Ed. Colibri, Bloom Arquitetura e Design Bloom Arquitetura e Design Modern dining room
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

Similar looking wall hooks can also be an ideal option for increasing your storage space.

15. U-shaped entrance

Светлый интерьер 3-х комнатной квартиры ЖК «Водный», дизайн-бюро ARTTUNDRA дизайн-бюро ARTTUNDRA Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs White
дизайн-бюро ARTTUNDRA

дизайн-бюро ARTTUNDRA
дизайн-бюро ARTTUNDRA
дизайн-бюро ARTTUNDRA

Creating a u-shaped entrance hallways will help you utilize the area well. Also, it gives you enough place to incorporate other decorative elements.

16. Folding bed

6M2 Cuarto de Huéspedes + Escritorio, MinBai MinBai Minimalist bedroom Wood White
MinBai

MinBai
MinBai
MinBai

Folding beds are an excellent option for rooms that are being used for multiple purposes.

17. Elevated bed

Small apartment for my friend, Студия дизайна Марии Губиной Студия дизайна Марии Губиной Small bedroom
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной

Студия дизайна Марии Губиной
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной

Another way to create proper storage in your small room is by opting for elevated beds. This space can also be used for books and curios.

18. Custom sink

Apartamento São Bernardo, Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Instead of regular sanitaryware, you can opt for custom sinks and platforms to add a dramatic look to your bathroom.

19. Artificial creepers

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

A wall made with artificial creepers is not only easy to maintain but also looks elegant.

20. Potted plants

Interior Residencial - Apartamento Jovem Casal, Nesta Espaços Extraordinários Nesta Espaços Extraordinários Garden Accessories & decoration
Nesta Espaços Extraordinários

Nesta Espaços Extraordinários
Nesta Espaços Extraordinários
Nesta Espaços Extraordinários

Similar looking potted plants can be incorporated into empty spaces to give it a touch of nature.

Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


