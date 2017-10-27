A magnificent hotel in Jaipur with an old-world charm

Welcome to the Marvin Mahal rendered by the architects at Ravi Prakash, one of the coolest hotels in all of Jaipur. This property in all its grandeur speaks of luxury and opulence. The beautiful scenic property on the banks of a water source provides a perfect setting for days of lazy indulgence. The place is reminiscent of India’s royalty and the rooms and interiors look palatial yet livable. The setting is perfect with stunning views of the lawns and the pool which seems to bring nature into the hotel. The choice of colors for the Hotel has been kept rustic and earthy giving it an old-world charm.
The beautiful and country look is brought on by the stone and brick look of the facade of the hotel. The windows which look like “jharokas” give an authentic and real look of a palace to the hotel. The small pagoda in the water adds to the charm of the place while giving it a luxurious and unique look.
The structure is kept simple and clean. The open space in the center allows for the natural light to stream in adequately allowing them to use it effectively around the property. The lush green lawns surrounding the property seem to grab eyeballs with the contrasting colors of white, rust, green and the blue from the skies. The four corners of the hotel have been made to look like the Rajput palaces which lend a traditional yet trendy look.
The room very aptly gives you a royal welcome and everything around the room seems almost historical and elegant. The choice of accessories, seating arrangements, and the decorative accents all add to the luxurious feel of the room. The awesome view of the water from the balconies brings the property close to nature.
A different view of the welcoming room gives you an expansive look. The use of reds and maroons adds grandeur to the already splendid room.
The use of engravings and intricate patterns on the small balconies adds the right detailing that is typical of the old palaces and forts. The huge vases add height and drama to a beautiful wide-open room. The chandelier provides the lighting while also working as a beautiful conversation piece. The addition of thick, handmade carpets on the floor and intricately patterned wallpapers builds on the royal theme.
The exquisite linen and floors make you feel like you belong to a royal family and the experience continues with the heavy and traditional furniture around the room. The artwork on the wall is reminiscent of the royal traditions,
while the lighting takes the experience to the next level.7 tips to keep glass windows and panels clean