18 excellent designs for interior stairs in small houses

Homes with storeys are connected to each other with stairs. Even a house with first floor needs to have a stair, which will connect the ground floor to the first floor. Stairs are not only important but also busy passageways. This is the reason that they should be carefully built and should be maintained well. Also, if stairs are made beautifully and stylishly, they add to the beauty of the home considerably. If you thought that for making a grand looking stair, you need lots of space, you are mistaken. You don’t need much space for creating the best impression in a small house. Mentioned below are 23 excellent stair designs, which are highly suitable for small houses and add to the beauty and aesthetics of the place. Make your small house shine with these awesome stair designs: