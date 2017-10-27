A modern Hyderabad home brimming with style

Smart and sleek designs and creative ideas go a long way in making any home attractive and comfortable. And this project rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Fortune Decor is proof of that. Modern and neat lines, soothing colours, trendy furniture and cosy lighting make this residence ideal for a young family to live in. Tasteful wallpapers and framed artworks do much for the decor here, while clever storage solutions save precious floor area. Grey, white and cream hues dominate all rooms for an elegant look, except the kid’s room, which is an explosion of colours and imagination.
Sleek chairs surround a simple table to make the dining area modern and functional. Slim wall shelves and a neat washbasin unit add to the convenience and personality of the space. The lighting is soft and perfect for mealtimes.
Neutral hues combined with wooden accents make the living area inviting and classy. Charming artworks, a pretty lamp above the TV and potted plants make the ambiance cosy and welcoming. All designs are neat here, and the seating is comfy.
This modular kitchen is the perfect blend of glossy grey and warm wooden cabinets, and looks both functional and classy. The backsplash tiles are geometrically inspired, while the ample lighting is right for carrying out different culinary chores. The appliances are modern and appropriately accommodated.
Soft greys, creams and whites dominate the master bedroom for a sophisticated look, while the trendy lighting creates a romantic atmosphere. The four-poster bed is very neat, and the carpet underneath it is very gorgeous. The wallpaper behind the bed is subtle yet full of personality.
The guest bedroom boasts of a very modern closet with sliding doors to save on floor area. Rendered in black and light-hued wood, this wardrobe is highly functional and contrasts the white walls beautifully.
Exciting patterns like the Eiffel Tower, the solar system and elephants and owls come together to make the kids’ bedroom colourful and exciting. The bunk bed allows the kids to sleep and relax peacefully, and it saves on floor area as well. Pretty cushions and vibrant walls make this room the ideal getaway from the real world.
