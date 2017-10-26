A luxurious bedroom in a modern home in Panchkula, Haryana

Welcome to a home where luxury is a way of life. We will take a close look at the master bedroom today, and get a chance to find design and decor inspiration. Spacious and done up with light hues, this bedroom is indeed the perfect place to rest, dream and romance in style. It features a beautiful bed as well as lavish seating for the couple to unwind in and watch TV. Elegant lighting and cosy furnishing are some other aspects that you cannot miss in this room. Read on to know more about this project by the interior designers and decorators at Conceptions.
Beautifully moulded wall panelling and trendy false ceiling lend this bedroom a regal look. Cream hues dominate the space for a soothing and bright effect, while the lighting is a mix of modern and vintage. Both the bed and the sofa are sophisticated pieces and the wood and metal coffee table is visually arresting. We also love how salmon pink drapes and cushions break the monotony of the cream environment. Large windows bring in ample sunlight as well.
The L-shaped sofa in the bedroom is ideal for lazing around and watching TV. It is perfectly complemented by the printed rug under the coffee table and the vintage style console unit in white. Soft lamp lighting and some charming candleholders complete the look here.
A closer look at the bed reveals its classy shape and the numerous soft cushions that ensure maximum comfort. The lamps on either side of the bed are very pretty, while the bench at the foot of the bed is a beautiful piece. The nightstands look vintage-y and the rug is more modern in beige and brown stripes.
