A gorgeous and classy home in Hyderabad

Ravi Prakash, the architects, and designer of this beautifully chic home invites you to view the interiors of this marvelous home. The home is everything that you would want and more. If you love stylish and elegant homes, then this design will definitely be up your alley. The stunning use of colors which contrast at times and merge at times creates wonderful illusions around the home which makes you want to walk around the house in wonder. The perfect use of accessories and detailing in every part of the house makes it perfect.
The false ceilings and the wall-to-wall drapes add a wonderfully warm and cozy look to the living room making it an inviting space. The sofas and the colours that have been used seem to almost say a story about the theme. While the wall is against a wooden background, the adjacent wall makes space for those tiny and beautiful curios collected during your travels. The green on the background brings them alive.
The wooden floors and the neutral shades make this a formal yet appealing space. If you need to entertain, this is a perfect space to sit around with friends. The eclectic and modern print on the bean bag adds color and pizzazz to space.
This is a remarkable use of space to bring in a cohesive look. While half of the kitchen is out of view, the part that is exposed is used intelligently to create a breakfast nook. When there is more than one or two for a meal, there is a slightly larger dining table in the center of the room which makes a bold statement with the unique lighting hanging above as a centerpiece. The fridge is enclosed in a small area making it look compact
The beautiful wooden background and the Sanskrit verse offers a tranquil and calm space for you to spend your time in meditation and prayer. This room is traditional yet minimal.
With bedrooms becoming more than just a space to rest, this bedroom brings a certain calmness and sophistication to this space. The wardrobe is split to provide space for a small work area. The yellow chairs contribute a fun element to the design. The color green for the furnishings make the room feel soothing and calm making it perfect for relaxation.
The TV against the opposite wall is displayed amongst several well-chosen curios which add the right amount of colour and creativity.
This is a wonderfully equipped recreational room where movies, videos can be screened and enjoyed by the family and friends. The false ceiling and the choice of lighting contributes an ethereal look. The comfortable recliners are inviting enough for a great relaxing day.
For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook 5 beautiful bedroom designs for your home