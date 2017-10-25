A small yet smart apartment in Mumbai

Welcome to this beautiful space created interior architects by Dhruva Samal and Associates at Ville Parle. Homes in Mumbai may be spatially challenged but it is perfectly possible to design the space so it looks larger and is equipped with storage in the most unusual places. With the clever use of wooden elements, shelves, wardrobes and storage have been added to make this home cozy and comfortable for a family. Neutral shades on the walls add a sense of balance with all the wooden elements around the home, giving an appearance of a larger space.
The door to the home with a grill that allows a peek at the visitors while it lets the air circulate around the room when you need it is not only unique but attractive as well. There is an additional door which can be used if security is needed. The little shoe rack accessorized by a bare wall with the door number gives a classy and neat look.
Considering that everyone needs a decent amount of space to call it their home, making it your own space is possible only when you get creative. Here, by putting the Tv on the wall, there is space that has been freed up for a unit, which can organize all the electronics quite conveniently. There is a space allocated for everything that you have around the house.
The room presents a common theme thanks to tones of wood that have been used for doors and the TV Units. The black doors make a cool and classy statement amongst all the wood elements.
A closer look at the workstation in the alcove reveals some well-hidden storage in the form of shelves and drawers which can be used to stow away things you may not be using. This will help to present a clean and sophisticated look.
Clean lines and structure give a neat and classy look to this bedroom.The use of Sofa Cum Bed allows the space to be used in a much better fashion. The colour is kept neutral so it does not clash with all the elements in the room. The simple black and white art piece against the wall makes the room look inviting and serene.
The lighter shade of plywood used in the kitchen gives it a rustic yet modern look. The tiles have been picked to go with the lighter shades of the cabinets. The criss-cross patterns on the tiles add a nice element of intrigue to the design. The kitchen is functional yet contemporary.
While being compact, the bathroom has everything you would need inside. There is storage while the wash basin design is sleek and modern. A nice large mirror adds to the design element while giving an impression of a larger space.
