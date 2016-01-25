Essential tips for preparing your home for a long absence

On a long holiday away from home the last thing you want to think about is leaking taps in the bathroom or soaked towels and wet bathrobe on the door. After cleaning out food and leftovers in the kitchen and ensuring that there are no perishables that can rot during your absence, head to the bathroom for another cleaning exercise.

A large modern bathroom like this will have several nooks and crannies with dust particles and leftover wet towels and open tubes of creams, washes or pastes flung on the counter. Drain out all the water from the shower area, washbasin, bathtub and the floor else you are likely to see slimy moss when you come back. Make mini toiletry sets with shampoo bottles and other goods that you can carry around.