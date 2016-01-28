Clear Your Mind… But First Your Home

It is said that every colour has a vibration, and hence can affect the energy in a room. Certain colours can energise, such as red and certain colours can calm a person, such as blue. Why not incorporate these concepts into a minimalist home. To create a sense of calm, order and serenity use colours such as blues, greens together with neutral colours such as warm browns and greys. This traditional bathroom uses colour very effectively to create a calm and relaxed atmosphere. The neutral whites are combined with the feature blue tones to create depth and space. This creates a very calming and welcoming environment.

In todays busy world there is often the pressure to consume. We are often encouraged to make purchases that promise to make our lives easier, faster or more enjoyable. This can lead to clutter and stress in our lives. The Japanese live a simple and minimalist lifestyle. The minimalist movement encorporated many of these principles into minimalist interior decorating, which supported the use of only the essential items in any living space. To create a peaceful, serene and organized environment in your home, consider employing minimalist principles; declutter, include only essential items, allow surfaces and walls to remain clear and employ subdued colours. This can bring organisation and calm to any home. For more inspiration on these topics read this ideabook: Heavenly Bath Designs.