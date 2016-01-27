The best tandoori grills for small courtyards and gardens!

How about an embedded classic brick and steel oven grill in the courtyard wall? Isn't this perfect? This custom made bricks grill looks rustic, authentic and takes little space. The chimney is an added feature so no worries about smoke (though some people prefer that). This can be made to fit different budgets, from bare basic to one of a kind with many more added features.

So whether you have a small, medium or big sized backyard/ lawn/ open space in your home, barbecued food is always an option with these super compact and efficient grill options. From classic wood to gas to modern electric ones, go for the one that suits your personal taste and style.