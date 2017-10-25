8 window designs for small and large houses

The thought of designing or remodelling your house always brings uneasiness. What will the windows look like? Should you keep the ones you already have? If you really want the remodelling to make an impact, you should think about giving more importance to bringing light and air into the home. This brings the doubt of which of the different models of windows will be the most suitable. Everything depends on the room in which the windows are located and the space available to install, extend or remodel them.

Here at homify, we always think of giving you some ideas that help to answer your questions and clear doubts. Today, we present 8 different models of windows, some of which you may already be familiar with, and others that will show possibilities that you probably did not consider earlier, so hopefully you will enjoy this guide we have put together for you.