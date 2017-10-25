8 window designs for small and large houses

The thought of designing or remodelling your house always brings uneasiness. What will the windows look like? Should you keep the ones you already have? If you really want the remodelling to make an impact, you should think about giving more importance to bringing light and air into the home. This brings the doubt of which of the different models of windows will be the most suitable. Everything depends on the room in which the windows are located and the space available to install, extend or remodel them.
Here at homify, we always think of giving you some ideas that help to answer your questions and clear doubts. Today, we present 8 different models of windows, some of which you may already be familiar with, and others that will show possibilities that you probably did not consider earlier, so hopefully you will enjoy this guide we have put together for you.
This type of windows brings greater luminosity to internal spaces, thereby giving the illusion of amplitude of the halls, dining rooms or bedrooms where they are placed. In homes, usually, these wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows create the sense of spaciousness that we want. They are very modern and replace the corresponding wall. Their dimensions are generally related not only to the space they are going to occupy but also to the size of the glass sheets. Since these windows are rather costly, the design should take full advantage of the dimensions to create the window with one or more sheets of glass, without any wastage. The frames can be made of wood or metal, and depending on their specifications the thickness of the glass can provide greater security to the user. If you have a beautiful patio, use this style of windows to enjoy a panoramic view.
This type of window was used a lot in the Victorian era, especially in hotels designed in the 1800s. Like the bow window, it presents the advantage of being able to look outwards with a wider perspective, compared to normal windows. They are much sought after in living rooms, dining rooms and social areas of homes. They are built on a cantilever that supports the bracket on the wall, and come in different models that vary in shape and depth.
They provide a perfect place for romance and relaxation, especially for those who enjoy sitting at the window seat to watch the sunset with a book in their hands or listening to their favourite music. The bay or seat is usually decorated with a few cushions to add a charming space that allows the residents to enjoy the view outside, irrespective of the weather. If you are looking at a window design for a space with a spectacular view, a bay window is an ideal choice.
This kind of window is ideal for an area with a view. It is similar to a bow window, but it is more slanted or curved. It is incorporated into facades to increase their volume. Additionally, the extra space in the interior can be used as a bench or seat.
In the history of architecture, these windows have been used to add exuberance to a building and can be seen in some renowned constructions, including the Palace de Pena in the Sintra, Portugal, where the base has an allegory of the Greek god Triton and the window forms a semi-circle in the façade. So, if you decide to remodel to bring back a style of a bygone era of the 1800s, but with touches of modernity, then this example will be perfect for your windows.
The hinged design is very useful in walls, such as narrow or inclined ones, which do not have much space. They have a hinged shaft in the upper frame that pivots, allowing these windows to turn outwards for bringing in air, and usually, they have a mechanism that enables them to stay locked in place even when they are in the open position. Additionally, the gap can be graduated depending on how much you want to open them.
There is a wide variety of hinged windows, including ones that pivot inwards on an axis at bottom of the window where the hinges are placed. However, this type can cause an inconvenience as it reduces the internal space when it opens inwards, but sometimes they conform to the design of the room where they are placed and can fall laterally in one or two leaves. If hinged windows are the best option for your space, do not hesitate to use them.
This window model usually has two panels in which one is fixed, and the other moves. It can either slide up leaving the lower half of the window open, or run down to open the top half.
There are also doubles, which can run either up or down, as they have double rail that allows them to move freely in either direction. These windows can be made of metal or wood and come in many different models. They take up little space and are very fashionable.
In this type of window, the sheets of glass slide, one behind the other, so that one of the windows
remains fixed while the other is open. Of course, if they have a double guide, each one can slide open independent of the other. These windows occupy little space, making them a popular choice in modern constructions.
Their frames are usually made of aluminium or wood, depending on the design of the room, and can be painted depending on the material with which they are made.
They have the disadvantage of being difficult to clean as the outer side is not easily accessible. Of course, this depends upon the size of the window and the floor on which they are placed (upper floor windows are more difficult to clean from the exterior than ground floor ones). That is why it is important to consider where to place sliding windows.
Some projects need windows that are custom designed according to the requirements of each room. This way, you can combine a door with a fixed panel of windows, or several panelled windows to create the desired style but taking into account how they open as well as the space available for them. Custom-made windows are usually more expensive because they don’t benefit from mass-production, where labour costs are lowered due to manufacture in large quantities. This can work in multi-storey buildings, where the custom windows can be made in larger numbers. However, for a standalone home, they can work out expensive.
These windows are usually placed at the top and are combined with sliding or fixed windows at the bottom. They can be opened at any desired angle, while the main window is closed, or can be in a design where two or three blades open at angle, one over another.
They are quite practical, especially in situations where you need ventilation to flush out hot air from the room, or to control the entry of wind when the window is opened completely.
The frames are usually metal, but can be made of wood and can be painted, if required. Since this type of window can open at different angles, analyse if this is a feature that is useful to you, especially when combined with sliding windows.
