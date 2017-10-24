Your browser is out-of-date.

21 pictures of balconies and terraces with railings

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style pool
Balconies and terraces, as well as their railings, are significant details in the facade of a house. You can use varied materials and designs for them, according to the style of your house, after consulting the architect who is doing your project.

It is very important that the professional whom you choose gives you several options to consider for the facade of your house so that the final design is not only the correct one, but also to your liking, as it will be something that you have to live with for many years, and seeing your house’s façade daily must bring you joy always.

Join homify as we walk you through 21 ideas of balconies and terraces with railings.

1. Wood on the façade

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern houses
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

This design uses wood in the façade – in the pedestrian access gate, the door of the garage as well as the railing of the terrace. The similarity in the material and the design, along with the tiled roof, makes this façade shine.

2. A large terrace that protects the entrance

Casa La Plage, Stemmer Rodrigues Stemmer Rodrigues Modern houses
Stemmer Rodrigues

Stemmer Rodrigues
Stemmer Rodrigues
Stemmer Rodrigues

In this house, the transparent railing serves to establish the importance of the terrace, which covers a part of the house and the garage. The terrace and the transparent detail bring a horizontality to the house’s design.

3. With a large terrace and a small balcony framing the entrance of the house

Residencial em Condominio , Habitat arquitetura Habitat arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Habitat arquitetura

Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura

This balcony with a simple white railing, above the garage of the house, becomes very interesting due to the planters that create an additional element in its design. As you can see in this photograph, the house is nourished by these details, so that the façade becomes remarkable, especially in conjunction with the natural greenery at entrance. Choose appropriate outdoor plants, and if they are flowering varieties, even better.

4. The transparency of glass

Aedes House Taller ADC Architecture Office Eclectic style houses
Taller ADC Architecture Office

Aedes House

Taller ADC Architecture Office
Taller ADC Architecture Office
Taller ADC Architecture Office

This ultra-modern house has interesting structural details, like the angled wall that frames the facade and the transparent glass rail. This material protects the balcony without detracting from the other construction details that need to be highlighted.

5. Combining materials

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style pool
Specht Architects

Casa Xixim

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

This solution, for an internal facade of the house, is simple but excellent. Plain white or stone walls and wood will always be a great combination.

6. Modern and elegant

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this façade, which has a modern and elegant design, volumes of different colours and textures are noticeable. The balcony has been designed as the only negative space of the facade, with the absence of volume retracting the facade towards the sliding door of the room. The space between the balcony walls has been limited with a low glass panel as the balcony railing, with its transparency forming a cube between the walls, floor and ceiling.


7. In this innovative house, a simple balcony

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A house with novel design, here, the materials lend it a unique texture, while angles of the roof contrast with the horizontality of the facade material. The transparent railing looks great with night lighting.

8. Defining a balcony

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern houses
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

The first floor of this house is completely clad with modular material, and the balcony is almost invisible as it blends into the background.

9. An invisible railing

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a facade design like this one, which has each floor framed along the edges with ceiling plates and eaves at the sides, the balcony of the second floor cannot be seen, as it is designed with a transparent glass railing, so that it does not alter the look of the facade.

10. Glittering metal on the rail

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Metal bars in both directions form this railing that belongs to a very modern and simple balcony on the roof over the garage.

11. Surrounding the roof

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

On the roof of the first floor of this house, there is a terrace that has been designed to expand the home’s space. In a very modern and simple facade that combines interesting materials, the railing of the terrace has to complement the design. Made of vertical metal elements that are painted white, the rail runs close to the perimeter of the terrace and has a lot of transparency.

12. A modern design for the façade

homify Asian style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

A modular building, like this one with an elementary volume, should have a simple railing that keeps to its spirit.

13. A classic railing from the past

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist houses
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

In a very small facade, where the modular openings of the balcony door and the window define the style of the building, a balcony with vertical iron grilles and a horizontal rail on top is a simple design that does not detract from the facade or any of the other elements.

14. Balcony and entrance porch in one

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

On the façade of this house, the material that stands out is the stone. On the porch of the entrance, with its colours ranging from the white to various shades of coffee, the volume of the columns also forms the railing for the balcony on the roof of this porch. The balcony could easily go unnoticed.

15. For a traditional house

Projeto, info9113 info9113 Modern houses
info9113

Projeto

info9113
info9113
info9113

The railing of this very traditional house uses two components, glass and wood, to guard its beautiful balcony.

16. Curved forms on the façade

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a façade that has curves in its design, the railing cannot be left behind. The curves of the facade are replicated in the metal elements that make up the railing, following each bend, so that it does not detract from originality of this home. The very elaborate facade has a simple rail that adapts to it.

17. A wooden pergola with rails in the same material

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this terrace, which is covered with a wooden pergola, it’s only natural that wooden railings are present in each of terraces and balconies.

18. Simple and contemporary façade

Fachada frontal Santos Arquitetura Minimalist garage/shed
Santos Arquitetura

Fachada frontal

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

In this house, the facade has a demarcated space for the balcony. With large thick frames forming the walls, floor and ceiling of this space, it is delimited by the metal and glass railing that encloses the niche in the façade. The lighting adds to the design, by creating an interesting look at night.

19. In a colonial house

Casa Yucatan Country Club, Boué Arquitectos Boué Arquitectos Rustic style houses White
Boué Arquitectos

Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos

The design of this colonial-style house draws attention with its stark white wall, tiled roof and large spaces that link to the patio through sliding doors framed with dark wood. The balconies are designed with handrails in wood to match the classic style of this beautiful home, which has harmony in all its details.

20. A house with glass on its façade

Residencia Unifamiliar, Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores

Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores

When you see this facade, the glass is what attracts attention. The balcony railing on the first floor of the house complements the glass with its transparency ensuring that light penetrates the interior.

21. The rear façade of a modern house

CASA DE PRAIA - GUARAJUBA, Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Garden Pool Ceramic Blue
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração

Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração

The upper floor of this modern house has been designed with a balcony that looks out over the patio with pool. The design of the façade is very contemporary, a large concrete box that envelops the two floors of the house. In the balcony, the contrast of the white wall with the glossy finish of metal bars and a planter increases the distinctive look and design of this railing. What do you think about this detail?

For ideas for railings for Indian homes, see this ideabook.

हॉल और गलियारों का नवीनीकरण करने के लिए 16 उत्तम विचार
Which of these railing designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


