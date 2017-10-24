A charming Indian home full of cosy details

Welcome to the beautiful Cullinan II ocean Sky Apartments, designed by Interior Designers & Decorators Ltd. Whoever said that it is tough to work with minimal space has not seen this home. It is a perfect example of how to use minimal space and create a charming yet minimalist home. The use of a vibrant shade of purple creates the drama you need in a small space. This small yet dynamic modern home screams class and luxury with the beautiful accents and smart use of space.
A warm and happy reception for your guests.The lavender color invites people into a home that is furnished and well-coordinated. The stripes on the walls break the colour just enough for you to appreciate the tones around the home. The addition of a single white chair breaks the monotony to create a calm and soothing look.
The Television against the backdrop of the striped wallpaper is perfect amongst the chaos of colours. It not only makes perfect use of the minimal space but the small unit below it gives storage for other electronics. The simplistic design of the furniture creates a calmness amongst the strong colours used.
The beautiful pinks used in the room give the bedroom a sweet and dreamy look. The stars on the wardrobe add a perfect whimsical touch to the already charming interiors. The usage of the stool against the small desk is perfect considering the space and how it can ideally be stored below the desk when not in use. The room is grand yet minimalist
The use of light shades and a small crib adds a cute and cuddly look to the baby room. The wall is decorated with a pattern of frames which can be used to display memories. The light palette lends the perfect look for a children’s room while keeping it neutral.
The hot air balloons on the walls make the room look spacious and colourful.
The striped wallpaper from the living room is repeated in the master bedroom to give the design continuity. The huge wall-to-wall mirrors is an ideal use of space as it alleviates the need for a dresser. The wardrobes are well-hidden behind these mirrors, making it a perfect use of space.
The Tv unit is well placed into a wall-unit, leaving enough space around the room. The light drapes are simple and minimalistic keeping the room light, airy and fresh.
This is a perfect dining room for a smaller home. In keeping with the theme, the color of the table remains neutral. The clean lines and the simple design gives a clutter-free yet classy look to the area. The wall behind is used adequately for a piano which adds the much-needed sophistication.
