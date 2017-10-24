Your browser is out-of-date.

An elegant Hyderabad home of 7000sqft

Justwords Justwords
Sophisticated Chaos, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Engineered Wood White
Welcome to this beautiful home created and designed by Architects Ravi Prakash. It is not without reason he chooses to call it Sophisticated Chaos! With a perfect use of colours, patterns and space, he has created a one of a kind home which is sophisticated yet eclectic. Gorgeous serene colours, and open breathable spaces within the home create an inviting and pleasing home.

Living Room

Living Room Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist living room Engineered Wood White Furniture,Property,Television,Couch,Comfort,Table,Interior design,studio couch,Flooring,Home appliance
Ravi Prakash Architect

Living Room

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

The living room is a much larger space with a higher ceiling giving it the formal and vibrant look that it needs. The dark slate grey sofas give it a formal look while the carpet and the cushions lend the perfect touch of colour.

Entrance

Drawing Room Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Engineered Wood White
Ravi Prakash Architect

Drawing Room

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

The entrance to the home is furnished in soothing light tones with an emphasis on the seating area. The simple lines create an uncluttered and simple look.

Dining Room

Dining Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist dining room Engineered Wood White
Ravi Prakash Architect

Dining

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

The Dining Room is a simple space providing just the right amount of space for a family to sit around over meals to exchange notes about the day. The light undertones of the chairs and the walls bring the look together.

Kitchen

Kitchen Ravi Prakash Architect Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White Building,Tap,Property,Cabinetry,Sink,Countertop,Plumbing fixture,Wood,Houseplant,Lighting
Ravi Prakash Architect

Kitchen

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

A perfectly simple and easy kitchen with enough storage and counter space to allow you to work while stowing away the gadgets and utensils when not in use. The colour of the walls merges with the dining to give it a continuous look. Small stools can work as a quick breakfast counter.

Puja

Puja Room Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Engineered Wood White Plant,Property,Blue,Rectangle,Textile,Interior design,Flooring,Wood,Floor,Line
Ravi Prakash Architect

Puja Room

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

A cool and mesmerizing look has been created for the pooja room. The light blue on the walls lends a serene yet absorbing look. The smart table under the idol hides storage which can be used adequately.

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist bedroom Engineered Wood White
Ravi Prakash Architect

Master Bedroom

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

The All-white room lends the bedroom its class and sophistication. While the colours used are minimal, it still manages to create drama with its ideal use of space.


Serene Bedroom

Son's Bedroom Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist bedroom Engineered Wood White
Ravi Prakash Architect

Son's Bedroom

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

A clean and simple look has been created in the second bedroom by using minimal patterns on the walls. A chair with an ottoman speaks of leisurely times in the room and the blue adds a little bit of masculinity.

Vibrant Bedroom

Guest Bedroom Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist bedroom Engineered Wood White
Ravi Prakash Architect

Guest Bedroom

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

A youthful and vibrant room with a fun use of colours. The unusual pillar adds character to the room by looking thepart of it, the wardrobes gel with the theme thanks to the lovely use of colour. The bright yellow Chair adds the right drama.

Sophisticated Bedroom

Daughter's Bedroom Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist bedroom Engineered Wood White
Ravi Prakash Architect

Daughter's Bedroom

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

With its shades of pink, mustard, and blues, this room has an unmistakable feminine charm. It oozes style and character. The Television on the wall provides a completely private space.

Entertainment Room

Home Theater Ravi Prakash Architect Electronics Engineered Wood Black
Ravi Prakash Architect

Home Theater

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

A perfect place to relax with drinks and snacks, this recreational space can rejuvenate and relax you after a long day at work. The comfortable chairs which can work as recliners and a dimly lit space create the perfect ambience. A bar on the opposite wall creates the right atmosphere for drinks and movies!

For more classic and premium home ideas, stay with us for the next tour 15 Dining room and living room decorating ideas

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


