Modern and economical building materials

From stone and mud to the ones built of cement and steel, the building material of houses has evolved a lot over the time. We are constantly looking for construction materials which are economical and strong. In the fast growing concrete jungle in the cities where high rise rules the skyline, it is important to use the materials of excellent quality. Even the Government has put regulations in the quality and standard of construction materials used to build houses.
There was a time when cement flooring was used to in low cost houses. For the middle or high cost houses it was almost mandatory to use ceramic tiles or marble to cover the floors. But now the time has changed. The innovations in the materials and designs have brought immense changes in the quality and approach of designing and construction of buildings. The polished cement floor, the smooth stones, shiny ceramic tiles, the sturdy long lasting steel structure that forms the bones of the building; every materials has left the world mesmerized with the amazing skyscrapers created using these humble elements. The end result… it is stunning. Today’s ideabook we have brought a brief overview of the economically viable materials used in the construction of modern houses. Have a look!
The cement brick or the concrete block was developed around 1950s and since then have been used in the exterior walls and load bearing walls. It is pre-moulded and is basically used for the construction of different types of walls. The main composition of concrete block is sand, split rock, cement and water. Since it is pre-moulded, its standard length is 40cm and width can be 10cm, 15cm or 20cm. It is selected depending on the width of the wall where it is to be used. Apart from it being quite strong, it is a good thermal insulator too. It is economical and significantly reduces the costs of constructions. The best thing is that even in its natural form, it gives an excellent and interesting texture to the walls. You may think of leaving it uncovered or unpainted. The natural look is great!
The advantage of UPN steel is that it can be assembled quickly right in the construction site thus bringing down the costs. It is cheap too. Steel structure can be prepared in the workshop according to the specification provided by the architects and can be easily cut in the exact shape and size. The workers only have to assemble it on the project site. It is durable, lightweight, anti-corrosive, sturdy and weather-resistant. One interesting quality is that it can be painted too in the colour chosen by the owner.
In this beautiful house in the picture, the steel structure is painted in all time favourite black. You may opt for different colour of your choice.
Cement is cheaper than marble. Imagine if we can use it in floor that too with almost the same shiny and smooth finishing, how economical it will be. Earlier the cement floors were used in commercial buildings or low cost projects. But now it is frequently used even in modern and designer homes. It is the latest innovation and fad in construction business.
The polished cement floor comes with many advantages: It is durable, scratch resistant, and easy to maintain, and can be fixed or built easily.
Zinc oxide, a blue-white metal which is found nature in abundance is used as a protective layer for iron and steel. Light sheets of metal are designed for ceiling or roof of the house. The beauty of the zinc covered materials is that it is lightweight and can fit in the smallest of slopes and can survive in any type of atmosphere and weather condition. It is easy to transport and can be fixed with nuts and bolts. This metal cover is popular especially in low cost housing projects because it is economical and durable and has many constructive advantages. It is an excellent conductor of heat, so it is not good in hot and humid climate. But this challenge has been solved by building an air chamber which acts as an insulator and prevents heat entering the interior of the house. Take advantage of its low cost and use it for the roof. Just make sure to construct a false ceiling in the interior and let your creativity flow to design it. The stylish ceiling may become a ‘talk of the town.’
The drywall
The drywall or the plasterboard is a panel that is made of gypsum. It is normally pressed between thick sheets of paper and is used to make interior walls or ceilings. The plaster is mixed with fiber, foaming agents, plastics, and various additives to increase resistance, lower water absorption and prevent moulds. The drywall has its own advantages. It is more resistant to earthquake than the traditional construction materials. It is economical, easy to install, light weight, fire-resistant, and heat and air insulated. If you are planning to remodel the house, erect the drywall that will come cheap and with many advantages.
The Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is wooden panel widely used in the construction of the house. It can be fixed with screws, nails, or staples and can be easily cut with electric saw or manual saw. Basically it is boards that can be used to decorate the house and is available in different designs, finishing and colours. It looks great. It is well treated to withstand the relative humidity and temperature. Since it is resistant to moisture and is quite strong, it can be used to construct walls or floors. Use this material as it is economical and looks elegant.