Modern and economical building materials

Zinc oxide, a blue-white metal which is found nature in abundance is used as a protective layer for iron and steel. Light sheets of metal are designed for ceiling or roof of the house. The beauty of the zinc covered materials is that it is lightweight and can fit in the smallest of slopes and can survive in any type of atmosphere and weather condition. It is easy to transport and can be fixed with nuts and bolts. This metal cover is popular especially in low cost housing projects because it is economical and durable and has many constructive advantages. It is an excellent conductor of heat, so it is not good in hot and humid climate. But this challenge has been solved by building an air chamber which acts as an insulator and prevents heat entering the interior of the house. Take advantage of its low cost and use it for the roof. Just make sure to construct a false ceiling in the interior and let your creativity flow to design it. The stylish ceiling may become a ‘talk of the town.’

The drywall

The drywall or the plasterboard is a panel that is made of gypsum. It is normally pressed between thick sheets of paper and is used to make interior walls or ceilings. The plaster is mixed with fiber, foaming agents, plastics, and various additives to increase resistance, lower water absorption and prevent moulds. The drywall has its own advantages. It is more resistant to earthquake than the traditional construction materials. It is economical, easy to install, light weight, fire-resistant, and heat and air insulated. If you are planning to remodel the house, erect the drywall that will come cheap and with many advantages.