11 pictures of small Indian kitchens

homify Modern kitchen White
We all might love to have a large kitchen where we can cook and hang out with family and friends too. But in today’s world let’s face the harsh reality. Space is precious and comes at a premium. Hence, the size of houses has shrunk considerably and our kitchen has suffered the maximum. We Indians love to cook and any day we would prefer a simple home-cooked food over the take-away meals. For cooking, we need a kitchen, even if it is a small one. Our professional designers have come up with some clever ideas where they have made the most of whatever space was available. Their challenge was to make a small kitchen look spacious and feel comfortable. Let’s dive in and see the wonderful kitchen they have designed for you.

1. Two colour combination

MR. Sanjay , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Orange,Kitchen,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring,Floor,Wall,Material property
MR. Sanjay

The complementing colours in the small space break the monotony and brighten up the area. Try it with different shades, after all Indians love colour and can be very creative in its use.

2. Smart use of colour

SJR Watermark, 3 BHK - Mr. Ankit, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Built-in kitchens
SJR Watermark, 3 BHK—Mr. Ankit

Bright yellow colour contrasted with white creates an exciting space and tricks the mind to make the kitchen looks bigger and spacious.

3. Maximize the space

homify Modern kitchen
Every inch matters in a small kitchen. When used judiciously the kitchen will be transformed into a stylish and comfortable space. There is space for everything, even for your free movement while working in the kitchen.

​4. The charisma of minimalist

Residential interiors, Dream space Interiors Dream space Interiors Classic style kitchen Plywood Black Cabinetry,Countertop,Tap,Property,Sink,Furniture,Building,Kitchen sink,Kitchen,Interior design
Residential interiors

The minimalist cabinets and shiny surfaces create a mirror-like effect. It draw attention to the design and pulls lights into the small space. The glass doors look great in the kitchen cabinets and are easy to maintain too.

​5. The center of attraction

KITCHEN VIEW homify Modern kitchen White
KITCHEN VIEW

The beautiful subway tiles instantaneously become the focal point of this modern and sophisticated kitchen. The subtle décor makes a small space look and feel cool and spacious.

​6. Go for glass

L SHAPE MODULAR KITCHEN aashita modular kitchen Colonial style kitchen MDF Wood effect modular kitchen,spacewood,wordrobe,baroda
L SHAPE MODULAR KITCHEN

The sparkle of glass will make the kitchen shine. Use it generously. It will make it feel roomy and is convenient too.  


7. Old-world charm

ethnic kitchen ZERO9 Country style kitchen
ethnic kitchen

The curved niches on the wall, the rustic details, open shelves and wooden cabinets; bring the old-world charm in the small kitchen and relive the childhood memories every day.

​8. Cupboard called refrigerator

Eye Catching..., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style kitchen
Eye Catching…

It is a clever storage option for a busy family with a small kitchen. Why to waste the precious space to build a cabinet? Invest in a large size refrigerator which will make your life easy and comfortable and keep your kitchen organized.

​9. Sophisticated and modern

KITCHEN - VIEW 2 homify Minimalist kitchen
KITCHEN—VIEW 2

The geometrical pattern of the tiles, the modern colour of the furniture, long over-head cabinets in two colours and a clean little room called kitchen; it is modern and sophisticated and of course comfortable too.

​10. Savvy storage option

homify Modern kitchen
The blocks of over-head storage options looks smart and is quite convenient to keep the kitchen organized. The open wall serves as a service platform and breakfast table or just to sit and chat over a cup of coffee.

11. Quaint and colourful

Residential project, ARY Studios ARY Studios Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Purple,Interior design,Building,Violet,Decoration,Floor,Flowerpot,Flooring,Magenta
Residential project

Just because the kitchen is small, it doesn’t mean that it should be devoid of liveliness. Fill your kitchen with colours of joy and show your passion for food, cooking and celebration called life.

For more ideas of comfortable and beautiful kitchen, click here.

A charming Indian home full of cosy details
Which one of these small kitchens looked beautiful and comfortable to you? We are waiting to hear from you.


