Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 roof designs that will make your façade look fabulous

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Casa en Dos Rios Xalapa., CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Colonial style houses Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

Roofs usually cover the internal spaces within houses. However, they also help to define each area of the house. A ceiling that is too high for a very small room, such as a bathroom, can make the proportion of space unsuitable for the area, and the person using such a room might feel insignificant.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The size and shape of a roof must be appropriate for the function of the room that it covers. In this article on homify, we show you 17 different roofs, so that you can discuss them with your architect, to verify which of these are suitable to use in your home. We also present facades, as roofs covering the social area of the house might have a double height or a ceiling higher than normal, which will affect the overall look of the facade. Enjoy seeing the options!

1. With a white border

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This roof has practically no slant, but the detail that gives it character is the border painted in white. Note the two long edges, which ensure that dripping water from the roof does not run down the underside of the eave to stain the facade.

2. Tiled roof

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

A roof made of terracotta tiles can be designed with a slight slope, as in this photo, thus lending the facade of the house an excellent appearance.

3. Large concrete boxes

CASA PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali Tweedie+Pasquali Minimalist houses
Tweedie+Pasquali

Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali

Concrete is excellent to use for the roof structure as it is very malleable and can be designed into different shapes to highlight a facade, as in this case, where it looks like large boxes containing compartments that are open or closed with glass. It makes for a very interesting facade.

4. With alternating volumes

114, URBN URBN Modern houses
URBN

URBN
URBN
URBN

In this façade, the wall continues upwards, past the roof deck with a ridge. Here, you can see volumes that alternate at different levels.

5. Sloping roofs

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Rustic style houses
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

The inclination of a roof creates a cosy ambiance in the space that it covers, inside the house. In fact, if it is a very wide roof with a high ridge, you can build a room in the space under the roof, with windows within the space, like in this image.


6. Roofs in different planes

CASA AR, Lucio Muniain et al Lucio Muniain et al Minimalist houses
Lucio Muniain et al

Lucio Muniain et al
Lucio Muniain et al
Lucio Muniain et al

Some homes have roofs that are well-defined, like this very modern design where several planes form an interesting façade, and each of the planes is at a right angle to the walls.

7. Roofs with lattices and openings

RESIDENCIA R, ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO Modern houses
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO

ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO

In this image you can get an idea of everything that can be achieved in a façade with an original roof. Latticework partially covers the facade and serves as a pergola to protect the spaces inside the house. This is an innovative way to combine these light elements, vertical and horizontal, in the façade.

8. Roofs intercepted by planes

CASA TRES, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Eclectic style houses
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

The flat roof of this house is relatively thick. Hanging from its structure are wide planes, which add an interesting element to the façade with interruptions that break the monotony.

9. Roof and wall that support the floor of the terrace

Casa Lava, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern houses
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

The roof in this house forms an integral part of the floor and wall design, making it a support structure for the terrace of the house, an element of design that can be seen in upper floors and in the main façade. It is versatile and easy to include it in any house, with the help of a professional architect or designer.

10. With wood

Casa Malinalco, José Vigil Arquitectos José Vigil Arquitectos Modern houses
José Vigil Arquitectos

José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos

A roof of wood and tiles is practically indispensable, especially in certain types of houses such as this one, which has a rustic style.

11. A metal structure in the pergola

Casa SDLV, sanzpont [arquitectura] sanzpont [arquitectura] Villas
sanzpont [arquitectura]

sanzpont [arquitectura]
sanzpont [arquitectura]
sanzpont [arquitectura]

If you have a terrace on the first floor, this design will fit in perfectly, since an elegant structure can help to cover the area. You can plant creepers along the structure, or fix an acrylic sheet that filters the light to protect the area from too much sun.

See this ideabook for some beautiful pergola designs.

12. An iron structure

Casa Acill Atem, BROISSIN BROISSIN Modern houses
BROISSIN

BROISSIN
BROISSIN
BROISSIN

A metallic or iron structure, which is well-designed and painted with a colour such as grey, like in this home, is a perfect design for a flat roof that can be installed quickly. The ceiling under the roof structure is cladded with wood to add to the beauty of the façade.

13. With trunks defining the structure

Casa Santa Fe, Cenquizqui Cenquizqui Interior landscaping
Cenquizqui

Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui

If your house is like this one, with curved walls, organic design, and white walls with a Mediterranean feel, this type of roof is ideal for that style. The roof slightly protrudes from the facade, and the well-proportioned eave is decorated throughout its length with trunk-like blocks of wood.

14. For a small house

Casa Tepetate, Taller Habitat Arquitectos Taller Habitat Arquitectos Modern houses
Taller Habitat Arquitectos

Taller Habitat Arquitectos
Taller Habitat Arquitectos
Taller Habitat Arquitectos

This roof has an interesting design, which is defined by the overall structure of the house… the iron in the façade, the glass and wood cladding. The white strip of the flat roof is topped by a small pergola made with iron, glass and wood.

15. Defining the balconies

A-778, DF ARQUITECTOS DF ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
DF ARQUITECTOS

DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS

The roof along with the walls can be used to define a space, like they do to the patio of this house. The interior wall, which is made of floor-to-ceiling glass, is removed from the plane of the facade, to allow sufficient space for the entire area in front of it to function as a patio.

16. A unique roof

Paseo de la Reforma, Boué Arquitectos Boué Arquitectos Modern houses
Boué Arquitectos

Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos

Sloping to the ground, this roof shelters the exterior spaces of the house—the gardens, entrance of the house and patios. Everything inside the large space is covered by the sloping roof.

17. A typical rustic-colonial roof

Casa en Dos Rios Xalapa., CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Colonial style houses Multicolored
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

The sloping roofs made of clay tiles define the style of this house. It complements the rustic colonial design, with arches over the roof in some areas to limit the terraces on the upper levels. It’s a large house with colours, shapes and design that bring to mind an earlier era.

7 Vastu tips for attracting money
Which of these designs will you choose for your house? Answer in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks