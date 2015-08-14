Unique stools for your living room

A small yet significant part of your living room, the stool plays multiple roles as a piece of furniture. From offering seating space to being a work of art, the stool is a versatile addition to your home. The stool is perfect for family occasions and other gatherings as it provides seating options without consuming additional space in the living room. One or many, you can accessorize your home with stools to suit your needs and the needs of your home.
Stools are crafted in varying sizes, shapes, and styles depending on the interiors of your living room. Browse through these stools for better insight on modern stools for your living room.
A molecular-inspired design, this stool adds pizzazz to your living room with its whimsical style. This three-legged stool is formed with three circular planes to create a comfortable seating space. The stool can also be displayed as a statement piece of furniture to add a distinct style to your living room. It is designed with a varied colour palette of brown, white, red, and green.
Take a look at this colourful stool ideabook and get inspired!
The combination of versatility and design define this stunning stool. It features a seating space with a storage solution to organize your knick-knacks and magazines. A space-saving design, the stool can be used as a seat, an organizer, or both. This cubed stool is fashioned with cylindrical tubes inside its model for storage space. This stool is sure to add exclusivity to your living room with its modern style.
An avant-garde model, this stool weaves art into its design. With a star-inspired curvature, the stool brings drama to any room it is placed in. Hues of vivid green, beige, and brown dominate the stool for an eye-catching look. The stool offers three seating spaces and works great during gatherings in your home.
Simple, subtle, and sleek, this stool is the epitome of modern design. A streamlined model, the stool provides space to sit as well as to store your essentials or magazines below. The stool is furnished with bright red to make it stand out in your living room.
Perfect for your kids' room, this stool offers a comfortable seating experience with its oval design. A low model, the stool is great when used for activities like watching TV or playing games. This stool is an excellent addition to your kid's room.
One of the most popular modern styles, this stool flaunts a sleek rectangle design. Simple yet stylish, the stool provides seating space and an open space below to keep storage boxes or other essentials. The stool sports a striped pattern at the top for a touch of uniqueness. Shades of brown and beige give this stool a slight classic look.
Personalized and quirky, this stool is the perfect way to flaunt your distinct personality. Designed with letters and numbers, the stool stands out in any room. The stool comes in three models; a dark solid stool, a light solid stool, and an opaque lighted stool. Place these stools in your home for an exclusive touch. Visit Preetham Interior Designer for more ideas on unique furniture.
A minimal style, this stool is enhanced with a striped fabric upholstery. The stool features a black four-legged design with a vivid circular plane. This stool blends perfectly with contemporary and eclectic decors.