Easy tips to manage clutter at home

Does your desk usually get cluttered with files, books, and papers? Think about which area you want to manage first, and then what the best way is to create a storage solution to avoid the clutter. This simple storage solution is excellent for keeping desks clutter free. Make sure you keep these kinds of storage solutions close at hand to the task they belong with so it's easier to put away stuff when you're not using it.

Another way to create smart storage solutions is to divide your things into stuff you rarely use, stuff you use sometimes, stuff you use daily or weekly, and stuff you like to display. Items used daily should be easily accessible and available in open storage without lids or doors, making it easy to put away and get to your stuff. Things used sometimes can be stashed away in boxes with lids or cupboards, but still not too far away from where you need them. Items used rarely can be stored in hard to reach areas of the house. Creating smart storage solutions should take into consideration the area and how often you need the items most importantly.