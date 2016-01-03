Easy tips to manage clutter at home

Clutter can make rooms seem smaller than they actually are and cause us psychological stress. A cluttered room may seem
noisy and prevent us from being able to focus or relax properly. However, clutter can be pretty too, it can give of a sense of organized chaos and maybe even spark creativity if it's managed in the right way. Whether you're a hoarder or not, every home has its clutter problems. In order to manage clutter, first think about the specific areas in the house where clutter tends to pile up like the kitchen, bathroom, living room, bedroom, home office or hobby areas. Next, think carefully whether you actually need those things that are causing clutter. Consider giving away things you don't need to charity or selling it on eBay. Getting rid of stuff you don't need can be very therapeutic. Let's browse through this ideabook for more tips on how to manage clutter at home. We hope you will find some of these tips helpful and be able to manage a clutter free home more easily after this.
Do you have unused spaces in the house which can be used to create a walk-in closet for example? Perhaps you could clean out all the rubbish in the store room that you have been hoarding unnecessarily, and put away all those things you won't be needing often in a less accessible space like under the stairs. More often than not, clutter and mess in the bedroom is created by clothes, and having a convenient walk-in closet can save a lot of time and effort in the future. Changing the layout of the house or restructuring storage space more efficiently can greatly reduce the amount of clutter in the house, and make life smoother. Browse through some walk-in closets here on homify for more inspiration.
If you can't get rid of the clutter or be bothered to constantly rearrange the clutter, than simply hide it. Once the clutter is out of sight, it's out of mind as well, and your job is done. Some people are just messy, and it's a hard habit to change. This beautiful printed screen designed by emotiontextiles, and is perfect for hiding the mess on the shelves and making the place look pretty and cozy as well. Managing clutter can be as effortless and light as a feather.
Does your desk usually get cluttered with files, books, and papers? Think about which area you want to manage first, and then what the best way is to create a storage solution to avoid the clutter. This simple storage solution is excellent for keeping desks clutter free. Make sure you keep these kinds of storage solutions close at hand to the task they belong with so it's easier to put away stuff when you're not using it.
Another way to create smart storage solutions is to divide your things into stuff you rarely use, stuff you use sometimes, stuff you use daily or weekly, and stuff you like to display. Items used daily should be easily accessible and available in open storage without lids or doors, making it easy to put away and get to your stuff. Things used sometimes can be stashed away in boxes with lids or cupboards, but still not too far away from where you need them. Items used rarely can be stored in hard to reach areas of the house. Creating smart storage solutions should take into consideration the area and how often you need the items most importantly.
If the clutter you're trying to manage is in a larger area like the living room or hallway, then try using a focal point of attention to create a distraction from the clutter. For example, here you can see that a huge colorful Buddha statue is the center or attention.
If you have children or are a fairly messy person, having easily accessible storage solutions around the house can help you to manage clutter more efficiently and clean up the mess easily. For example, if you use the living room as a space to do your art and craft, it can get pretty messy, but these beautiful handwoven Zulu baskets from Africa can help disguise the mess quickly. All you have to do when you're done is dump everything into the baskets, and the baskets can serve as an easily accessible and mobile storage solution which is decorative as well. For more related ideas, have a look at 10 clever home storage ideas for a small apartment.