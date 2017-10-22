Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 modern and fabulous gates for your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Espectaculares portones para tu hogar, Lamitec SA de CV Lamitec SA de CV Garages & sheds Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver
Loading admin actions …

If you are looking for a gate or door for the front of your house, or your garage, these ideas will give you a few ideas. We have selected 10 beautiful and modern garage doors that will inspire and delight you. These modern gates and doors are made from galvanized sheet with a Lamitec finish that gives it the appearance of metal, stainless steel or wood, and also has varied textures such as corrugated, smooth, flat, etc. 

It is an innovative and much more practical option than traditional doors and gates. Take a look and let get inspired by these Lamitec gates. You can contact a professional to help you to implement one of these designs.

1. For an elegant and stylish entrance

Espectaculares portones para tu hogar, Lamitec SA de CV Lamitec SA de CV Garages & sheds Iron/Steel Grey
Lamitec SA de CV

Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV

2. Single and double leaf Lamitec gates with the appearance of stainless steel

Espectaculares portones para tu hogar, Lamitec SA de CV Lamitec SA de CV Garages & sheds Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver
Lamitec SA de CV

Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV

3. Safety first

Espectaculares portones para tu hogar, Lamitec SA de CV Lamitec SA de CV Garages & sheds Iron/Steel Black
Lamitec SA de CV

Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV

4. With charming details

Espectaculares portones para tu hogar, Lamitec SA de CV Lamitec SA de CV Garages & sheds Iron/Steel Black
Lamitec SA de CV

Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV

5. Ducted grooves in a dark colour for modern or colonial facades

Espectaculares portones para tu hogar, Lamitec SA de CV Lamitec SA de CV Garages & sheds Iron/Steel Black
Lamitec SA de CV

Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV

6. Rugged and modern

Espectaculares portones para tu hogar, Lamitec SA de CV Lamitec SA de CV Garages & sheds Iron/Steel Black
Lamitec SA de CV

Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV


7. An elegant gate for a family home

Espectaculares portones para tu hogar, Lamitec SA de CV Lamitec SA de CV Garages & sheds Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver
Lamitec SA de CV

Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV

8. With a unique design to catch glimpses

Espectaculares portones para tu hogar, Lamitec SA de CV Lamitec SA de CV Garages & sheds Iron/Steel Black
Lamitec SA de CV

Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV

9. Modern door that looks like it’s made from corrugated sheet

Espectaculares portones para tu hogar, Lamitec SA de CV Lamitec SA de CV Garages & sheds Iron/Steel Grey
Lamitec SA de CV

Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV

10. Smooth doors for all types of facades

Espectaculares portones para tu hogar, Lamitec SA de CV Lamitec SA de CV Garages & sheds Iron/Steel Beige
Lamitec SA de CV

Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV
Lamitec SA de CV

See 17 ideal gates for Indian homes for more inspiration.

A bright and stylish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai
Which of these designs is your favourite? Answer in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks