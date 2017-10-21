Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 easy-to-copy headboards for your bedroom

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Mediterranean style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The headboard of the bed is a focal point in a bedroom. It completes the design of the room and adds a special effect to the decoration. This does not mean that you have to invest in something very expensive or bulky. In this ideabook, we'll show you eight ideas that are easy to reproduce at home. Let’s see them!

1. With wooden slats

Guest Bed Margaret Berichon Design Classic style bedroom Solid Wood Beige
Margaret Berichon Design

Guest Bed

Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design

It seems a basic solution, but is often seen in modern homes. This headboard materializes through a series of wooden slats that start from the floor.

2. With shelves

THE LIVIA homify Modern style bedroom
homify

THE LIVIA

homify
homify
homify

In the bedroom, it is always worth having additional storage space. In this image, the shelves above the bed create the idea of a headboard, in addition to being extremely useful.

3. Graffiti

Elegant Headboard Wall Decal Sticker Sirface Graphics Ltd. BedroomBeds & headboards attic bedroom,double bed,loft bed,bedroom,wall sticker,wall art
Sirface Graphics Ltd.

Elegant Headboard Wall Decal Sticker

Sirface Graphics Ltd.
Sirface Graphics Ltd.
Sirface Graphics Ltd.

Why not paint the headboard? You can’t deny that this idea is original! With imagination, paint and a brush, you can create this effect on the bedroom wall.

4. Rustic

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

On the same lines as the first idea, this one has a more rustic style with lighter coloured wood.

5. Niche

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

How about creating a niche? If your home does not have one, you can build it with plasterboard. Take advantage of the design and instead of bedside tables, make a high niche to display your memories or decorative accessories neatly.

6. Doors or windows

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Recycle old doors or windows to convert them into a headboard. You will surprise everyone with this design.


7. Pallets

Gdańsk, Ul.Chmielna, Raca Architekci Raca Architekci Scandinavian style bedroom
Raca Architekci

Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci

Recycled pallets are fashionable, and they are cheap and easy to find. You can sand them and apply a latex veneer or a stain to improve their appearance.

8. Screen

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Mediterranean style bedroom
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

This is another innovative idea that falls within the genre of doors and windows. In this case, a wonderful yellow screen was used to serve as a headboard for the bed. 

Lovely, aren’t they? For more designs of innovative headboards for your bed, see 15 creative headboard designs for your bedroom.

A beautiful Bangalore home full of wooden warmth
Which of these headboards will you copy? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks