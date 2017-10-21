8 easy-to-copy headboards for your bedroom

The headboard of the bed is a focal point in a bedroom. It completes the design of the room and adds a special effect to the decoration. This does not mean that you have to invest in something very expensive or bulky. In this ideabook, we'll show you eight ideas that are easy to reproduce at home. Let’s see them!
It seems a basic solution, but is often seen in modern homes. This headboard materializes through a series of wooden slats that start from the floor.
In the bedroom, it is always worth having additional storage space. In this image, the shelves above the bed create the idea of a headboard, in addition to being extremely useful.
Why not paint the headboard? You can’t deny that this idea is original! With imagination, paint and a brush, you can create this effect on the bedroom wall.
On the same lines as the first idea, this one has a more rustic style with lighter coloured wood.
How about creating a niche? If your home does not have one, you can build it with plasterboard. Take advantage of the design and instead of bedside tables, make a high niche to display your memories or decorative accessories neatly.
Recycle old doors or windows to convert them into a headboard. You will surprise everyone with this design.
Recycled pallets are fashionable, and they are cheap and easy to find. You can sand them and apply a latex veneer or a stain to improve their appearance.
This is another innovative idea that falls within the genre of doors and windows. In this case, a wonderful yellow screen was used to serve as a headboard for the bed.
