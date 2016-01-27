Furnish your apartment on a shoe string budget

Getting your hands into carpentry may not be a bad idea after all. With so much help available online, you can easily create simple pieces of furniture on your own. Get the material of your choice, the right tools, embark on a weekend project of DIY and you can be assured of customised furniture. A lot of other decoration can also be done through recycling and refurbishing old items. Lampshades out of old bottles or seats from discarded car tyres, can help you save money.

So why hold yourself back when you want to furnish your apartment? Not everything that's expensive is the best. Investment in terms of time and energy can give you similar or even better results. In fact it's more fun and a more intimate experience about really re-thinking what you need, what you don't and what you'd like to do personally to create things for your apartment. There are just so many more ways of furnishing your apartment on a budget. Have a look at some more inspirations about budget interiors here in this ideabook budget friendly interiors. Happy furnishing!