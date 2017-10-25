Your browser is out-of-date.

6 living room decoration mistakes you must avoid

Ritika Tiwari
Ph con Parra, Pop Arq
Apart from being the space where a family sits together, a living room is also where they entertain guests. That is why making sure that it looks beautiful and well decorated is a must. Most of us do not like to hire a professional for decorating our home interiors. It is one of the main reasons why we end up making inevitable mistakes. These mistakes can have a massive effect on the outcome of your decor and can also make the room look messed up. In this ideabook, we are going to share with you six of these living room decoration mistakes so that you can avoid them well before time.

1. Bad colour combinations

homify Modern living room
While adding multiple colours to your living room make sure that they complement each other. In case you choose two dark tones then there is a chance that the place might look dull and gloomy. Rather, you should always opt for a combination of dark and light tones so that they can be appropriately balanced.

2. To many elements

CASA HARAS SANTA MARIA, Estudio Arqt
Estudio Arqt

Decorating your living room is not about filling it up with pieces of furniture or accessories. Instead you need to keep some open floor space so that it is easy for you to move around. If you add too many things in your living room, then it will make the area looks cramped. This will also affect its functionality.

3. No focal point

Espacios amplios integrados. Madera-tierra-beige, Estudio Alvarez Angiono
Estudio Alvarez Angiono

Most people forget to create a focal point within their living room. That is why the furniture is often randomly placed. For this room, the designer has created a focal point in the form of a TV unit. It allows the family to enjoy watching television together and also communicate more conveniently.

4. Excessive decoration

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq
Pop Arq

Excessive decoration can also have an adverse outcome for your living room. If you add too many colours and accessories within your space, then it can quickly ruin the harmony of the room. Each element placed within your living room should complement the other without standing out on its own.

5. Lack of natural light

casa DL, jose m zamora ARQ
jose m zamora ARQ

If it is possible, then always incorporate a window in your living room, so that you get enough natural light. This will not only make the room look bright but will also allow you to enjoy the beautiful outdoor view. On the other hand, if you cannot add windows then opt for a fluorescent light fixture so that the room is well illuminated.

6. Random furniture size

CASA OXIDADA, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

The size of the furniture that you placed in your living room should also be considered. If you put extremely large or small furniture pieces, then the size of the room can also be affected.

For more tips check out our ideabooks

11 pictures of small Indian kitchens
Which one of these mistakes do you already avoid?


