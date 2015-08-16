A beautiful contemporary cottage

Few Indian architecture and design firms are as highly sought after as Environ Planners. Their extensive portfolio varies from residential homes, large-scale commercial buildings, and even public infrastructure. The name speaks for itself; Environ Planners focus their building design on environmentally friendliness with the aim to improve the urban landscape of Indian cities.

In this particular project, we are privileged to take a tour of a home that has become a landmark in the area. Dubbed the contemporary cottage by the architect, it's a home that reflects an intriguing blend of both a traditional cottage and an ambitious contemporary edge. Keep on reading to see why…