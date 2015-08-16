A beautiful contemporary cottage

Few Indian architecture and design firms are as highly sought after as Environ Planners. Their extensive portfolio varies from residential homes, large-scale commercial buildings, and even public infrastructure. The name speaks for itself; Environ Planners focus their building design on environmentally friendliness with the aim to improve the urban landscape of Indian cities.
In this particular project, we are privileged to take a tour of a home that has become a landmark in the area. Dubbed the
contemporary cottage by the architect, it's a home that reflects an intriguing blend of both a traditional cottage and an ambitious contemporary edge. Keep on reading to see why…
If you desire inspiration for your own bedroom décor then look no further. Orange is the colour of choice here, not only for the bed linen but also for the rectangular indent of the wall above the bed. It's a striking inclusion for a bedroom and helps break up the whiteness of the rest of the space.
Even in the bedroom the sense of nature is never too far away thanks to the large windows that allow panoramic views of the outside world.
Built on a sloped terrain, away from city crowd and traffic is this contemporary cottage. Being situated in nature has led the design of the home to be interconnected with the beautiful landscape surrounds. For those who live here the Gangapur dam backwaters can be made out in the distance.
The house remains hidden from the entry level, characterized by the stone feature walls with a sculptural gesture. Its curved design is symbolic of the contemporary ambition of the architect.
The indoor planting may be the most spectacular feature of the homes communal zones, however the rest of the design ascents in the space are no less intriguing. The homes external stone walls have been left exposed and act as the border for the indoor garden beds. Above the ceiling has transparent glass incorporated into sections to promote bright and open living spaces. This is enhanced by the monochrome scheme as you can tell here.
Above the sitting area is the magnificent angled ceiling that incorporates exposed timber beams. There has been a thoughtful strategy to emphases both the shapes of the ceiling and the warm glow of the timber by installing upward facing lighting on the walls.
Further inside the home we can appreciate the homes design. What a pleasure it would be for the owners to enjoy nature in both the internal and outdoor areas.
With a strong connectivity to the landscape the new building fits perfectly amongst the landscape. It was important to preserve as much of the natural terrain as possible so the home was carefully constructed with minimal disruption. The homes rooms face in an orientation that maximises the precious sunlight, while at the same time can remain cool during the hot days.
To end our tour of the cottage we take one final look at the homes rear exterior and lush gardens. The vastness of the garden is even more impressive thanks to the thoughtful planting of the borders. No space is under appreciated in this garden with every section being a valued place to spend time.
