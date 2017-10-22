Your browser is out-of-date.

A spacious Mumbai home makes a grand statement in wood

homify Country style living room
Wood is one natural element that goes a long way in infusing a home with elegance, warmth, functionality and personality. And this Mumbai residence rendered by the architects at The Ashleys is a proof of that. From textured wooden panelling at the entrance to sleek and dark wooden furniture inside, this home is warm and sophisticated from every angle. Neat and simple designs allow the wood to shine as a material, while minimalist decor accentuates the spaciousness of the home. The presence of plentiful windows and plush textiles in the bedroom add to the bright and welcoming charm of this property.

Stately dining

The open plan layout of the home allows the dining to merge with the living area seamlessly, creating an airy and bright look. Neat high-backed chairs flank a solid dark wooden table for a stately setting during meals.

Sophisticated living

Sleek wooden sofas with beige upholstery and bright cushions create a traditional yet modern look in the spacious living area. The ceiling is stylish and the bowl of flowers on the coffee table lends freshness.

Charming touches

Ethnic figurines and pretty lamps add much personality and beauty to the interiors, while the large window brings in tons of sunlight.

Fashionable and bright kitchen

Neat wooden cabinets and dark granite countertops create a classy and warm look in the modern kitchen. Cleverly positioned lights ensure convenience, while the layout is spacious enough for two or three people to work together. The long bank of windows brings in ample sunlight during daytime.

Inviting home office

A beautiful L-shaped wooden desk and pretty knickknacks make the home office cosy and welcoming. The large glass windows flood the room with natural light and provide inspiration.

Lively bedroom

Green and rust shades dominate the bedding in this bedroom to create a lively and refreshing atmosphere. The colours contrast the dark wooden furniture nicely too.


Serene and lovely

Dark blues pair with hints of orange and grey in textiles to make this bedroom peaceful and soothing. The dark wooden furniture is very modern and cosy, and the candles and vases add to the appeal.

Smart corner

One corner in this bedroom has been utilised efficiently to accommodate a neat study desk with floating shelves. The closeness to a large window exposes the desk to lots of sunlight, and the floor to ceiling closet looks impressive too.

Luxurious bathroom

Sandy-hued mosaic tiles of different sizes lend this bathroom a dash of luxury as well as earthiness. The design of the space is such that you can take a shower or enjoy a spa session with equal ease. The lighting is mellow for a soothing effect.

Simple but chic

Neatly stacked wooden shelves comprise the unique sink unit in this bathroom. Towels and robes can be easily arranged under the sink and the lighting is cosy.

Stylish partition

We love how the shower area is neatly separated from the WC and sink with the help of folding glass doors. This way, the bathroom looks open, bright and comfortable.   

Gorgeous entrance

Neat wooden squares have been set together in such a way as to make the entrance panelling and door textured. The overall effect is very warm, friendly yet classy. The concealed lighting is a wonderful touch and convenient too.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


