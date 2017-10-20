How to clean and maintain wood surfaces

We all like to use wood because it is a renewable resource, which is organic and cost-effective. This wonderful raw material has been the most used by man throughout history, and it is still as fashionable as ever before. It is difficult to resist the beauty of wood, especially as it always manages to bring a warm and welcoming touch to a room.

While it is true that we should differentiate between softwoods, such as birch or pine, and harder woods, such as oak or ebony, in general, wood is a very resistant and versatile material, which allows us to make elegant furniture in the Elizabethan style, modern cabinets with a Scandinavian feel, or to cover interior or terrace floors. We dedicate this ideabook to celebrating the versatility of wood.

However, we must not forget that wood is a natural material, which is subject to wear and tear over time. It ages, which isn’t necessarily bad. On the contrary, aged wood is an invaluable resource that is commonly used in decoration, and the small grains of this material hide stories and add life and magic to the furniture we build with it. These beautiful imperfections can be enjoyed more if we give wood the maintenance that it requires, but we do not always give our furniture the maintenance that is fundamental to its preservation.

Today, we talk about some tricks to keep wood surfaces in good condition, to ensure that your furniture stays with you for many years.