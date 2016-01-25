7 Tips to integrate water in the garden

While this may seem very similar to a swimming pond it is not meant for swimming but is created to have a natural pond’s ambiance in the country style garden. The garden pond is usually made after digging out a large section of the garden and lining it with stones and natural water plants for an authentic look. The garden pond has been created by first coating the edges with sand and then weighing it down with large and small stones to pack every section of the land surface. To avoid infestation of small reptiles and insects an artificial fountain can be been set up at the edge to keep water circulating around the pond. Natural ambiance has been created around the pond with a wooden diving board which everyone would love to use to just sit on it and dangle their feet in the pond.