7 Tips to integrate water in the garden

Water in the garden can be either large and bold in the form of swimming pools and waterfalls or small and elegant like a fountain to suit the size and structure of the garden. Water gardens in the backyard of the property can attract wildlife and also provide breeding ground for birds and aquatic creatures like frogs. Water in the garden can help to keep the place green throughout the year and maintain harmony. In both small and large gardens water can be integrated either as a main focal feature or nestled in a shaded section as a small fountain. Here are some innovative ways to integrate water into your garden and make it look extraordinary.
A swimming pool is craved by every house owner during summer in the tropics. This wide shimmering pool is the ultimate addition to a large garden that is surrounded by large trees to provide privacy to users. Large sun umbrellas are prefect for lazing around on the reclining chairs after a long swim. The area around the pool is paved with natural stones instead of regular cement and concrete to retain cool temperature.
Style
If you have lived in the countryside as a child then you can understand the thrill of jumping into the village pond during hot summer afternoons. The owner of this pond wanted his children living in the suburbs to enjoy the same experience and created a pond from natural substances like stones and soil with vegetation around the pond so mud does not get washed into the pond during heavy rains. To avoid infestation of small reptiles and insects, an artificial fountain has been set up at the center that keeps water circulating around the pond. Natural ambience has been created around the pond with a small metal over-bridge and greenery around the area.
While this may seem very similar to a swimming pond it is not meant for swimming but is created to have a natural pond’s ambiance in the country style garden. The garden pond is usually made after digging out a large section of the garden and lining it with stones and natural water plants for an authentic look. The garden pond has been created by first coating the edges with sand and then weighing it down with large and small stones to pack every section of the land surface. To avoid infestation of small reptiles and insects an artificial fountain can be been set up at the edge to keep water circulating around the pond. Natural ambiance has been created around the pond with a wooden diving board which everyone would love to use to just sit on it and dangle their feet in the pond.
Fountains in a private garden or a public one bring cheer to children and adults alike with its soothing gurgling sound and spectacular display of water sprinkling around. Depending on the size of the garden one can decide to have a small fountain in a corner of the garden or make it a centerpiece of the garden with flowers and garden furniture surrounding the fountain. This attractive sandstone fountain created by Water Garden Ltd is a classic showpiece that can be placed in any part of the garden. The water flows into a deep trough from elegantly carved lion faces on four surfaces of the central pillar and is circulated back into the central water distribution system which makes it flow out again thereby conserving water. The deep trough design can turn this elegant water fountain into a bird bath during summers, which can be truly beautiful to watch.
Owning a private pool within a large garden is the dream of every individual with a large property but few manage to find a breathtaking creation as the one in this picture. Located at the edge of the garden this picturesque pool has been created in different levels to create a separate section for children and adults. The sparkling blue water reflects the design and structure of building and foliage around the pool. Glass covered sitting area beside the pool and under water lighting creates a calm and mysterious aura around the pool that is perfect for hot summer evenings.
Even if a garden is too small to have a large fountain or a swimming pool one can install a cascading waterfall in the front lobby or near the boundary wall. This does not require a large investment and can even be created as a DIY exercise if you have the right tools and sufficient space in the garden for water to flow down with the speed you want to it to. In this simplistic cascading waterfall design the structure has been designed in such a manner that it appears as if water is pouring out of a pillar in the wall. Located just below the wrought iron arch the cascading waterfall provides soothing background to the people sitting in the garden. The water is cascading down into the pool which ensures that the water does not get wasted
Want to create a water feature in the garden that is different from regular ponds, fountains and waterfalls then adopt an innovative idea like the one shown in this picture. A wide unused tub has been fixed into the ground to make a miniature pond with aquatic plants that float above the water. Located close to the back door of the elegant country home, the miniature pond can be filled up with colorful fishes to enhance the ambiance along with water plants like lotus or lilies. As it is relatively small it can be fixed anywhere in the garden and moved about if you want to change the place. Want to see some more interesting ideas to add water in the garden? then refer to this ideabook.