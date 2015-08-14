Ugly ducking turned into a swan

We all love stories with happy endings! This is just one of them—an old dilapidated farm is transformed into a scenic home for the whole family. It's extremely difficult to imagine that an old decaying barn is now a cosy, serene cottage bathed in Scandinavian style. Architects Anna and Anatoly Kuczyńscy, in partnership with Agnieszka, and investor Suchora were truly inspired by the landscape of the Danish island of Bornholm, they have created this house that all of us would love to spend a night or too.
The Investors bought this plot of land on the Mazury lake, most of the surrounding building's were very extremely old. This small barn, that previously served as a cowshed presented them with a very unique yet challenging opportunity. However, the structure required extensive re-construction and a re-strengthening of its structural skeleton, to make it suitable for habitation.
Based on the structural system that comprised entirely of a wooden framework of columns and beams, the house had to be worked up upon from almost scratch. The house had to be re-insulated with foil so that it could be used all throughout the year. During the reconstruction of the building, the architects found old bricks and decided to reuse them, incorporating them carefully into the external facade of the house to match with the white plaster. Truly generating an oasis of rusticity in a rural setting.
Here you can clearly see that the barn was no longer habitable, not only due its poor structural conditions but also owing to its tiny size. The picturesque location with 3,000sqm of area on the edge of the lake was simply breathtaking, to let it be left in that state. The architects decided to make the most of the opportunity presented.
On one end of the new house a magnificent wooden deck was constructed, with a few steps, these then lead to the footpath that guides you towards the picturesque lake. The deck has been covered with a magnificent fabric structure attached to the roof, to protect it during bad weather. Sitting here on a quiet evening is completely out of this world.
From the wooden deck, one has a beautiful glimpse of the surface of the lake between the trees that encircle the property. A simple wooden table with wicker chairs spread out strengthen the feeling of being in the bosom of nature even more. A time to get lost in the beauty of this setting.
No stone was left unturned during the restoration process, to keep as many elements as possible
characteristic of the old building during its previous incarnation. Retaining a memory of the past through the process of renovation and re-use. The key factor was maintaining the identity of the context it was nestled it. Here you can see the surrounding farmhouses in the vicinity that had to be kept in mind during the transformation process.
There is nothing more charming to a house, then a artistically implemented entrance door. This beautifully presented and renovated entrance to the house has been tastefully refurbished, while it still retains all the accents, textures and evidence of its rural past The red colour presents a very earthy and natural feeling to it as well. The small glass strip door gives one a small hint of what to expect on the inside, indeed an unimaginable transformation.
It is truly remarkable to see the metamorphosis of the interior space. All of the worn down surfaces have been stylishly restored and painted white, making it feel bright, airy and spacious. The exterior deck and the interior have been glazed and opened out to the exterior. Large windows and doors offer plenty of natural light and allow the interior to breathe, something that no one could have imagined before. The interior living room, dressed in Scandinavian style is puristic. It has comfortable lounge seating and elegant wood trimmings, that are not only decorative, but create a unique atmosphere in the space.
Prior to its restoration, the area in the barn served as a kind of lumber. Unused equipment and agricultural produce covered the floor, often making it look extremely unpleasant to the eye. It's only when one has a truly visionary idea that a transformation so simple yet so unusual can actually be executed. Looking at this picture it's hard to believe that we are looking at the same space again.
It's indeed very stylish in nature.
The new kitchen has been arranged in a way, to facilitate easy use and functionality of operation. The work surfaces in stainless steel, are easily cleaned and kept clutter free. The combination between the steel surfaces and the puristic white on the walls brings in a very soothing effect to the kitchen, a place where truly one can relax while cooking up that delicious meal. A definite stunner of course is the rectangular window, that provides a fantastic view onto the surrounding countryside.
The dinning space also retains, strong traces of the past of this beautiful barn. The brick wall is painted white, minimalistic shelves are attached to the wall to store kitchen wares and home accessories. The large wooden table with a sleek steel lamp hanging from the ceiling does create a unique setting to share a meal and get lost in this beautiful setting.
Before we leave, we have a peek into the wonderful bedroom, here white reigns supreme. Wooden planks sprayed in white emerge as the backdrop for the entire setting, while also being used as a climatic screen in the cold winter months. The bedside tables and chests are a touch old fashioned and provide a shabby chick vibe in the room. Stylish patterned fabrics for the bedspreads and pillowcases complement well the décor of the room making it feel warm and welcoming.
