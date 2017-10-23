A weekend home in Raigarh designed by architects in Mumbai

Check out this amazing, serene project by the Architects at The ASHLEYS, a true getaway from you’re your busy and mundane life! This spacious and natural paradise with its earthy undertones and wide-open spaces beckons you to wipe out the stresses and tensions of your everyday life. The natural surroundings complete with greenery and beautifully decorated space allows you to relax and rejuvenate completely. The rooms are clean and decorated with a keen sense of style so you feel completely at home even while being away from one! The furnishings and artifacts have been chosen in keeping with the aesthetic value of the property.
One look at the property and you are sure to fall in love with the prospect of living amongst nature and the beauty of the place.
It is easy to imagine a lazy afternoon,books and cups of tea in this architecturally beautiful gazebo in the center of the lawns. While you laze, children can run around and play on the well-manicured lawns. The lovely stone structure in the lawns adds an old-world charm to the garden.
The interesting use of outdoor furniture makes the place interesting and inviting at the same time. The usage of pillows and comfortable seating makes this a wonderful place for casual conversations.
Rattan and cane furniture are used well around the area to give the space a cosy and comfortable feel. The use of pleasing colours and soft shades on the wall adds a warm and inviting touch to the room. This place can be the center for loads of board games and interesting conversations.
There is enough seating for several people and the large windows allow natural light and fresh air to stream in while you take it all in.
If the sitting room is not your thing, let your creativity flow while you enjoy the beauty of nature swinging on this ornate and beautiful swing. The addition of some floral pillows brings a charm to this otherwise plain wooden look.
A beautiful bed made of cane is furnished in wonderful shades of blue to bring a sense of calmness and relaxation. The colours of the wall and the decorations merge to present a cohesive and complete look.
Nothing speaks of class like a four-poster bed and high-ceilings. Enjoy your long romantic nights and lazy morning in this poster bed. Furnished in whites, it presents a beautiful and charming look.
An interesting use of old-world accessories adds an interesting twist to a modern bathroom with all the best amenities.
For more classic and premium home ideas, stay with us for the next tour