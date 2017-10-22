Your browser is out-of-date.

A fresh and modern apartment in Chennai

Justwords Justwords
Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city - Chennai, ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Plywood
If you are looking for modern and smart design ideas, this residence in Chennai will surely inspire you. Done up mostly in cream hues and dark wooden detailing, this contemporary apartment is comfortable, functional as well as aesthetic. It features a large common area that integrates the living and dining beautifully. Yet, these zones are separated stylishly for privacy and a little sound insulation. The lines are trendy and colours simple to make the living experience soothing. Wood offers warmth here and there and large windows allow the interiors to stay airy and sunny all the time.  The interior designers and decorators at Ecube Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd have done a great job indeed!

Stylish openness

Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city - Chennai, ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Plywood Interior design,Architecture,Door,Building,Fixture,Hall,Flooring,Floor,Ceiling,Wood
Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city—Chennai

Cream and dark wood dominate the common area and connect the living and dining zones seamlessly. Along with mellow golden lighting, the effect is stunning. The false ceiling in the living space is simple yet classy, while sliding glass doors bring in ample sunlight and fresh air when needed.

Smart connection

Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city - Chennai, ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Aluminium/Zinc
Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city—Chennai

Sliding glass doors set in sleek frames integrate the interiors with a large balcony in this apartment. The balcony is ideal for sunbathing or relaxing and the doors can be kept open for ventilation during house parties.

Modern temple

Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city - Chennai, ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD Country style living room Plywood
Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city—Chennai

This white and wooden temple is modern yet traditional and the smooth white shutters keep everything hidden when the prayers are over. Small temple bell filigree in the doors add to the charm, while the ceiling panelling is stylish.

Fashionable living

Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city - Chennai, ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD Country style living room Plywood Property,Building,Door,Cabinetry,Interior design,Wood,Hall,Flooring,Floor,House
Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city—Chennai

A wood and white TV unit makes the living area very fashionable. It features both open shelves and neat drawers for easy display and organisation.

Chic partition

Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city - Chennai, ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Plywood
Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city—Chennai

Dark wood and frosted glass join hands to make the partition between the living and dining fashionable. There is a hint of privacy between the two zones, yet the openness of the home is not affected.

Beautiful dining

Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city - Chennai, ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD Country style dining room Plywood
Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city—Chennai

A large glass window floods the dining space with natural light, while a stylish wall-mounted shelf waits to be adorned with beautiful crockery and knickknacks. The false ceiling is stunning and features pretty pendant lamps for cheerful and classy mealtimes.

Golden magic

Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city - Chennai, ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD ECUBE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PVT LTD Country style dining room Plywood
Residential Appartment @ Phoenix Market city—Chennai

After dark, the mellow golden lights in the dining area are switched on to create a dreamy ambiance here. It is perfect for a cosy dinnertime with the family or an elegant one with friends.

