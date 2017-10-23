A neat and fashionable Mumbai residence

An elegant home with modern accents makes this home anything but boring! Several aspects such as a neutral palette, geometrical shapes and clean lines all through the home make this gorgeous project by the architects at THE ASHLEYS one of their best. With a smart colour choice, they have managed to create a home that is warm and stylish. Using the modern theme and adding pieces that are not only simple but offer a clean and uncluttered look, they have managed to create a unique yet simple home.
A contemporary kitchen is generally complete with all the gadgetry, but a smart use of space gives ample workroom and hides all the gadgetry within the cabinets giving the kitchen a neat yet modern look. White on the cabinets contributes to a clean look while giving the impression of a bigger space.
While grey is generally considered dull and boring, this colour has become attractive due to the clever use of the contrasting shocking pink. So, this room looks gender neutral and classy at the same time. The simplicity of the dark grey wall behind the headboard is calming and beautiful.
This bathroom surely signifies that you do not need too much to make a space look beautiful. Clean lines and a smart usage of mirrors give an appearance of a much larger space. The use of black and white helps to achieve a balanced look.
A pop of colour adds drama and femininity to this bathroom, Accents of the bright pink brightens the room and lends a charming feel to the shower stall. A normally dull white wash basin has character thanks to the accent. There is sufficient storage for towels and other toiletries within the pink shelves.
The dining table with the clean lines and unique shape matches with the theme through the house, bringing everything together. A mirror on the back-wall aids in creating an illusion of space. The white dining table against a grey counter creates the right contrasts presenting a cohesive look.
The chest drawers against the wall give space for extra cutlery, napkins and serve ware.
Grey is the running theme, it is used wonderfully to tie the whole house together. Small accents, minimal artwork, and accessories bring the modern look alive in this room.The marbled floor adds a lovely touch with its abstract design.
The Television on the wall allows the room to stay uncluttered and free of devices or wires. This helps to maintain the modern and minimalist theme throughout the house. The L-shaped sofa not only gives ample seating options but stays with the theme of geometric shapes and clean lines.
For even more gorgeous ideas, take a look at this Ideabook.13 reasons to incorporate wood in your bathroom