10 ideas to separate rooms without walls

It is true that walls make boundaries for a room. Walls are also used for generating divisions in a space so that new species can be created out of a single space. The new space that is created can be used for some different purpose. Again, it might happen that one removes walls from a space so that the room looks spacious and larger. If you want an intimate corner in the house, creating a wall can serve the purpose well.
If you thought that for separating environments creating walls is the only option, you are mistaken. There are many other ways in which the separation can be done with various kinds of decorative elements. This will not only help in fulfilling your purpose, bit it will make the work less cumbersome and minimally expensive. Apart from walls, spatial, visual and decorative separation styles can be obtained through plants, screens, curtains etc. These are stylish items and will serve the same purpose of division in the most elegant manner. Mentioned below are some excellent examples in this regard:
You might not have thought about it, but with the ceiling beams, you can create amazingly separate environments with unique decorative style. Just check out the layout of the beams. You have to ensure that they are highlighted in some way or the other. You can use varnishes or paintings on the beams. This technique can help in creating different spaces within the same level
Furniture can be used excellent for creating borderline for separating two environments and to set limits. The type of furniture that can be used can be diverse – it can be a dresser, tresillo, bookstore, shelf etc. the best thing about this arrangement is that it does not create any deep impact on the space, but does the separation while maintaining amazing visual depth. Moreover, the piece of furniture which is being used for the separation can be functional for both the sections that have been separated. It means that the spaces remain connected yet separated.
Another decorative idea for creating different spaces and boundaries is using colours. What is important in this regard is choosing the right tones which will help in creating the right effect for the separation in a slightly strident manner. For instance, see this space with modern and beautiful design. Light tones are used in the tiny hall; while the stairs which connect the first floor to the ground floor are in striking red colour.
You can hire a designer to achieve the look that you desire.
For delimiting spaces, there can be no better option than using ornaments in the most fashionable manner. With these elements, there might not be very clear distinctions about the two separate spaces, but a sense of segregation hangs loose all over the place. The elements used in this kind of décor are so varied and stylish that the whole setup of the place looks amazingly beautiful. Some items which are used here include mirrors, pair of pots and some pictures on the walls. The separation of the zones can be understood with minute study.
Though this article is about creating separations without walls, but in some cases, we cannot but avoid the wall. In this case, it is partial presence of the wall and it helps in creating a great division along with increasing privacy. The efficacy is splendid. In fact, the blue coloured wall has awesome appearance and adds to the décor of the place significantly.
If you check out these red coloured screens, they seem to be quite delicate in their looks and appearance. The purpose of using the screens is to create an intimate space amidst a small room. Since these screens are lightweight and can be moved easily, they can be placed anywhere. You can create a separate space and add more discretion. With original designs, the feeling of division is better.
If you want to create a separate space without hampering the continuity of the space, there is no better option than using glass for the same. Glass is an extremely useful element, which can help in creating separations in spaces as it does not allow passage of people, but it does not restrict entrance of light. The sense of connection is not lost with this kind of separation as visual connect is not hampered. Total separation is not ensured with this arrangement.
It might not always be possible to eliminate the walls in between two spaces. In such a circumstance, you can think of creating gaps, which will connect as well as separate two spaces at the same time. For instance, create a space for door connecting the rooms; but never install a door there. Let the space remain empty. This is a visual as well as functional passage, which create a sense of attachment as well as detachment at the same time. The effect is amazing.
There are areas which are delimiting with exteriors and where there is a question of privacy as well. If you want to keep your privacy and not build walls for the same, you can think of using lattice smartly. With this arrangement, there will be entrance of air and light, but there will also be insulation of the interiors visually. There are many attractive designs and sizes in which lattices are available. In fact, they are available in different materials as well.
This is an amazing way of creating separation in a space in the most stylish manner. This is a comfortable, versatile and multi-functional alternative. The elements can be used in different ways at different times for creating maximum impact. At one time they can be used for separating spaces and at other times they might help in integrating spaces. The sliding wooden panels impart a sense of warmth to the whole space as well.
The ideas are simple and amazing and when done in the right manner can make a space look really stylish. Also checkout 14 spectacular ways to dapper the walls here.