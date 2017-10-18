10 ideas to separate rooms without walls

It is true that walls make boundaries for a room. Walls are also used for generating divisions in a space so that new species can be created out of a single space. The new space that is created can be used for some different purpose. Again, it might happen that one removes walls from a space so that the room looks spacious and larger. If you want an intimate corner in the house, creating a wall can serve the purpose well.

If you thought that for separating environments creating walls is the only option, you are mistaken. There are many other ways in which the separation can be done with various kinds of decorative elements. This will not only help in fulfilling your purpose, bit it will make the work less cumbersome and minimally expensive. Apart from walls, spatial, visual and decorative separation styles can be obtained through plants, screens, curtains etc. These are stylish items and will serve the same purpose of division in the most elegant manner. Mentioned below are some excellent examples in this regard: