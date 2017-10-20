A beautiful Bangalore home full of wooden warmth

The right lighting does wonders for any home. It is the designer’s job to ensure that each exemplary feature of a house is appropriately highlighted. The designers from Sandarbh, in architects based in Bangalore, have designed this absolutely beautiful Eco-friendly home, Shards. As we tour through the home, you will see how nature and culture are incorporated into the house seamlessly.
The entryway into the home is quite grand. The staircase is a wooden marvel, with a simple and elegant design. Rails have been incorporated to make the staircase safe for everyone to climb.
Here is a peek into the area below the staircase. We are head over heels in love with this culture corner. To utilize every space efficiently, this corner has been turned into storage cum display cabinet. The wooden cabinet has a wine rack in the middle, with space for glasses on the side. The wall is adorned with masks collected from all over India.
The spectacular staircase holds a secret in between. A tiny Zen garden is placed in the middle space to create a peaceful atmosphere. The home is sparsely furnished, but each piece has been chosen with care.
The rustic, sloped ceiling has been punctuated with wooden beams. The overall effect is of a home from the olden times. The side table, shaped to reflect the curve of the space is just as stylish. Unlike other bedrooms, this one doesn’t just focus on the bed. It focuses on each element, including natural light and other furniture.
This view of the garden path in the evening is beautiful since a few lights illuminate it. Huge pots line the walkway and lead to a quiet area, with an artistic wooden bench.
The simple wooden dining table is elegant and dignified. Side cupboards are perfect to hold all the extra crockery and cutlery. An ornate, old-school lamp is placed on the wall and provides adequate lighting.
The bookshelf is definitely a book lovers dream. There is a backlight, which shows the different level of shelves. Each shelf is designed to fit with the other shelves perfectly. We particularly love the addition of divine idols to each shelf.
The homeowners are fond of their books and collectibles. That is quite evident with the beautiful glasses arranged here. They love their quirky artwork just as much. Simple glass shelves hold the glasses. Take particular note of the back wall, which is textured and uses multiple shades of rust.
The last glimpse of the front yard of the house is one that will leave you in awe. True to its nature, the house and its surroundings stay close to nature. The old trees, new plants, and the wooden fence look harmonious together.The home is a breath of fresh air from the usual mix of steel, glass, and concrete and reminds us of the good old days.
